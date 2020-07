Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new condos available to rent NOW! Condo located in the brand new development at Forest Grove Crossing in highly desirable PV school district. This zero entry condo features 9’ ceilings, roomy 2bed with 2 full bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. Carpeted bedrooms w beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the rest of the condo. American made Cambria ctops in kitchen and bathroom. Brand new stainless steel appliances includes fridge micro stove and dishwasher. Pantry with barn door completes this kitchen layout. Washer dryer can be provided for an additional 45 per month. Master bedroom has its own master bath with walk in closet. Gas fireplace completes this cozy floor plan.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5606288)