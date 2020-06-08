2920 NW 20th Lane #206

Amenities

- 1-Car Detached Garage Included

- Deck/Patio

- Granite

- Wood Floors

- Ceiling Fans

- All Appliances Included

- Trash & Recycling Included

- Lawncare Included



2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com

Trestle Crossing features 2 and 3 bedroom condominiums nestled in a quiet, residential neighborhood in Ankeny. With the interstate, shopping, and entertainment just minutes away, these upscale condos are the perfect blend of luxury and relaxation.