Last updated March 22 2020 at 11:17 AM

2920 NW 20th Lane #206

2920 NW 20th Ln · (515) 290-9359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2920 NW 20th Ln, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- 1-Car Detached Garage Included
- Deck/Patio
- Granite
- Wood Floors
- Ceiling Fans
- All Appliances Included
- Trash & Recycling Included
- Lawncare Included

2 pets per unit maximum. Maximum combined weight limit of 50lbs per unit. Pet placement fee of $250-$750. Pet rent $50/month total. Pet screening via petscreening.com
Trestle Crossing features 2 and 3 bedroom condominiums nestled in a quiet, residential neighborhood in Ankeny. With the interstate, shopping, and entertainment just minutes away, these upscale condos are the perfect blend of luxury and relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 have any available units?
2920 NW 20th Lane #206 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 have?
Some of 2920 NW 20th Lane #206's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 currently offering any rent specials?
2920 NW 20th Lane #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 is pet friendly.
Does 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 offer parking?
Yes, 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 does offer parking.
Does 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 have a pool?
No, 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 does not have a pool.
Does 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 have accessible units?
No, 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 NW 20th Lane #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
