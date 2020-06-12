2062 NW Hickory Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/07/20 Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809



2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in July 7th. Photos from similar neighboring unit so details vary. No pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. $825 rent $825 deposit. Screening and 36 hour notice for showing. Call Northwest Property Management today to see!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295809

Property Id 295809



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839397)