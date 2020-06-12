All apartments in Ankeny
2062 NW Hickory Ln
Last updated June 15 2020

2062 NW Hickory Ln

2062 Northwest Hickory Lane · (515) 964-8253
Location

2062 Northwest Hickory Lane, Ankeny, IA 50023

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $825 · Avail. Jul 7

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/07/20 Ground Floor Condo with Garage near park/trail! - Property Id: 295809

2 BR 1 BA 1 CAR GARAGE with patio, washer dryer hookups, dishwasher, range, fridge, central air. Available for move in July 7th. Photos from similar neighboring unit so details vary. No pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. $825 rent $825 deposit. Screening and 36 hour notice for showing. Call Northwest Property Management today to see!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295809
Property Id 295809

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2062 NW Hickory Ln have any available units?
2062 NW Hickory Ln has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2062 NW Hickory Ln have?
Some of 2062 NW Hickory Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2062 NW Hickory Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2062 NW Hickory Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2062 NW Hickory Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2062 NW Hickory Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ankeny.
Does 2062 NW Hickory Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2062 NW Hickory Ln does offer parking.
Does 2062 NW Hickory Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2062 NW Hickory Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2062 NW Hickory Ln have a pool?
No, 2062 NW Hickory Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2062 NW Hickory Ln have accessible units?
No, 2062 NW Hickory Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2062 NW Hickory Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2062 NW Hickory Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2062 NW Hickory Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2062 NW Hickory Ln has units with air conditioning.
