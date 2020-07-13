Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waipio apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1033 Lumikula St. Unit A
94-1033 Lumikula Street, Waipio, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 3BR/1.5BA/2PKG near Waikele - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ (808) 633-2368 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1335 Kulewa Lp. #19
94-1335 Kuwela Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
709 sqft
FOR RENT | Renovated 2BD, 1BA - 2nd Floor Unit w/1 assigned parking | Royal Palm at Waipio I - Situated in the desirable Royal Palm at Waipio I Community, this renovated second floor 2bd 1 bath rental offers new flooring throughout living-room &

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204
94-1469 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
786 sqft
94-1469 Waipio Uka St U204 Available 08/01/20 Tastefully Updated Waipio Condo 2/2/2 Parking - Fabulous corner top end unit with covered Lanai. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit features BBQ area, Club House, Pool, private yard and jogging paths.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1104 Lumiauau Street
94-1104 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1146 sqft
Upstairs unit in Waipio! Convenient location! - Available now is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath/ 1 parking duplex in Waipio! Convenient location for an easy commute to Schofield/Pearl Harbor/Hickam AFB, H-1 Freeways, Leeward Community College, etc.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street
94-1461 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
912 sqft
Well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with 1 assigned parking stall in the Villages at Waipio. Breezy Upstairs unit with covered lanai located on cooler side of project. Rent includes water / sewer. Washer / Dryer in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-109 Wali Place
94-109 Wali Pl, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
825 sqft
Cliffside Villages at Waipio, conveniently located upstairs, single level townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1 parking space. Tastefully upgraded with new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, flooring and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1429 Polani St #21R
94-1429 Polani Street, Waipio, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
477 sqft
Great location, A/C, pool, 2 assigned parking, water included! Available August 1. Please read our entire ad and view all photos. Then if you are interested, please click "contact us about this property" and enter your information.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1153 Mopua Loop Unit M6
94-1153 Mopua Loop, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
750 sqft
Rarely available 2 bdr/1bth/ 2 parking stalls top corner unit with a spacious Layout - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ (808) 699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Waipio

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-302 Paiwa Street #813
94-302 Paiwa Street, Waipahu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
643 sqft
3br/1ba unit in Secured Building in Plantation Town Apartments (HIPPM (Waipahu) - Available for immediate occupancy! Please text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS75492 at (808) 721-7990 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-570 Lumiauau St #L203
94-570 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
791 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING! 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Parking Townhouse located at Highlands at Waikele. - Highlands at Waikele 94-570 Lumiauau St #L203 Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $1,950.00 Per Month Deposit: $1,950.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203
94-820 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
863 sqft
94-820 Lumiauau Street Apt E203 Available 08/01/20 Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg in Fairway Village @ Waikele - Bright and spacious 2BR/2FULL BATH/2Pkg with NEW PAINT and LUSH NEW CARPET in the bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-202 Loku Place A - 1
94-202 Loku Place, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1103 Acacia Rd Unit 306
1103 Acacia Road, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
771 sqft
This well maintained unit is located on the 3rd floor and offers 3bdrm 2bth with 1 open parking stall and a lanai. Unit comes with all major appliances and the washer and dryer are in the unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1014 Ahahui Place
94-1014 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2074 sqft
Great family home in thriving community. Lots of yard space for children, this 2-story home gives you lots of room to move around. 2-car secured covered garage. No smoking, *pets negotiable. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1032 Ahahui Place
94-1032 Ahahui Place, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2002 sqft
Live in Beautiful Mililani in our 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage single-family home! - Rental Address: 94-1032 Ahahui Place Mililani, HI 96789 Rent Amount: $3,250.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,250.
Results within 5 miles of Waipio
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
City Guide for Waipio, HI

In ancient Hawaiian times, an epic battle took place in Waipio. By the end, the local chief prevailed and it was said that the gulch was "paved with the corpses of the slain." But don't worry, you won't see any corpses here anymore!

Waipio is located on the island of Oahu, just outside Honolulu. Its name means "curved water" in Hawaiian. Slightly removed from the tourist centers nearby, Waipio is a quiet community with a selection of available housing, great weather, easy access to local amenities and a proud baseball history. While only 11,000 or so residents call Waipio home, the greater Honolulu area is home to over half a million happy, well-tanned residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waipio, HI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waipio apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

