47 Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI with balconies
In ancient Hawaiian times, an epic battle took place in Waipio. By the end, the local chief prevailed and it was said that the gulch was "paved with the corpses of the slain." But don't worry, you won't see any corpses here anymore!
Waipio is located on the island of Oahu, just outside Honolulu. Its name means "curved water" in Hawaiian. Slightly removed from the tourist centers nearby, Waipio is a quiet community with a selection of available housing, great weather, easy access to local amenities and a proud baseball history. While only 11,000 or so residents call Waipio home, the greater Honolulu area is home to over half a million happy, well-tanned residents. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waipio renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.