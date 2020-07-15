Apartment List
47 Apartments for rent in Waipio, HI with balconies

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-109 Wali Place
94-109 Wali Pl, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
825 sqft
Cliffside Villages at Waipio, conveniently located upstairs, single level townhome with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1 parking space. Tastefully upgraded with new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, appliances, flooring and more.
Results within 1 mile of Waipio

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-202 Loku Place A - 1
94-202 Loku Place, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1472 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom home in the Tropics Area of the Waikele. This home is located on a quiet street with well-maintained grounds and offers split air conditioning in every room.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Waipio

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-019 WAIHONU STREET #B303
95-019 Waihonu St, Waipio Acres, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Rent | 3rd Floor Walk-Up | 1bd, 1ba, 1 assigned parking | Woodlawn Terrace - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking condominium in Waipio Valley offers an open clean feel and seeks its next long term tenancy.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-099 Uao Place, #1405
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearlridge Condo (Lele Pono) 1 Bed 1 Bath - Lele Pono, Located across the street from the old swap meet drive-in and Pearlridge. Secured building w/ gated parking access. Complex pool, BBQ area, extra storage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1499 Ainamakua Drive
95-1499 Ainamakua Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1973 sqft
Hampton Court. This two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath is now available for rent. The unit comes equipped with a full kitchen, dishwasher, in-unit washer and dryer, covered patio, living and dining rooms, and a single car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-433 Lanikuhana Place
94-433 Lanikuhana Place, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1106 sqft
Available now, fully renovated, 1106 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 parking unit at Lanikuhana Patio Homes. Unit offers 2 lanai's, large loft, split level, storage, open floor plan, W/D, ceiling fans throughout, window AC units and so much more.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-314 Lonomea Street
95-314 Lonomea Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1810 sqft
Upgraded throughout with a luxury feeling. Remodeled and renovated two story home in Mililani with a spacious layout with over 1800 sq ft inside.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1061 Anania Circle
94-1061 Anania Circle, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1127 sqft
Rent this stylish 2 bed 1.5 bath split level town home with enclosed garage and driveway parking. Stainless steel appliances, vinyl planking, ceramic tile downstairs and wall to wall carpet flooring up stairs. Washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
98-729 Moanalua Loop #221
98-729 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 3 BR, 1.5 BA with a Lanai close to Pearl Ridge Mall - Beautifully renovated 2 BR, 1 BA and ADDITIONAL separate 1 BR with half bath unit with a lanai on the second floor at Pearl Ridge Terraces. There is 1 assigned parking stall.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
350 MANANAI PLACE #E
350 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
707 sqft
Crosspointe Townhouse - Furnished Ground Floor Unit - For Showings: Contact Lurline 808-487-9500 x 203 or email to Lur@pro808.com.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1048 Puneki St.
95-1048 Puneki Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1160 sqft
SFH: 3-bed, 2-bath with yard + garage (Mililani Mauka) - Don’t miss out on the highly desired post and pier single family home in early Mililani Mauka.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with WET BAR only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1020 Makakoa Loop
94-1020 Makakoa Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1517 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + family room with 2 car garage, two story home in Royal Kunia Community. Located on a rim lot with a fenced yard with mountain views, tropical landscape and covered patio for entertaining.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1077 Kamiki Street
94-1077 Kamiki Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1147 sqft
Wonderful, clean and renovated single family home. Single level with lots of outdoor space for lounging and entertaining. Kitchen has solid surface counters, newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1155 Aawa Drive
91-1155 Aawa Drive, West Loch Estate, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1581 sqft
Westloch Fairways a neighborhood with tree lined streets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1452 Noelo Street
91-1452 Noelo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2620 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1st .This home has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4bath home in the desired Ewa By Gentry-Sonoma community. One bedroom with full bath on lower level. Large extension with full bath and closet could be a media/entertainment area.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-628 Lumiaina Street
94-628 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
958 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished spacious 863 sq. ft. Corner unit on 2nd floor with a breezy balcony! Nicely furnished with living room and dining room furniture. Includes TV, 2 ACs, 2 Queen beds, bedding & towels.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-814 Hohiu Place
94-814 Hohiu Place, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, garage, pet negotiable - Village Park, Newer House 3 bedroom, 3 bath fenced yard, covered garage Description: 3 bedroom, 3 bath (1 of the bath is at the back patio) house on a cul-de-sac,

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-049 Waipahu Street
94-049 Waipahu St, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
702 sqft
Rarely available 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom with tub/shower condo located in Kunia Terrace.Nicely renovated in 2019, private corner 3rd floor unit with nobody above you. This condo is in fantastic condition and move in ready.

1 of 24

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-328 Kaholo Street
94-328 Kaholo Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1668 sqft
Single level home in Mililani Town with 3 bedrooms/2-full bath with 2-carport parking and driveway. Clean and move in ready. Nice open floor plan with brand new vinyl plank floor thru out, brand new dishwasher and newer refrigerator and washer dryer.
City Guide for Waipio, HI

In ancient Hawaiian times, an epic battle took place in Waipio. By the end, the local chief prevailed and it was said that the gulch was "paved with the corpses of the slain." But don't worry, you won't see any corpses here anymore!

Waipio is located on the island of Oahu, just outside Honolulu. Its name means "curved water" in Hawaiian. Slightly removed from the tourist centers nearby, Waipio is a quiet community with a selection of available housing, great weather, easy access to local amenities and a proud baseball history. While only 11,000 or so residents call Waipio home, the greater Honolulu area is home to over half a million happy, well-tanned residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Waipio, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waipio renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

