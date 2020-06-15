94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc

Property Managers

(808) 487-8700



FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit



This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes. Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs end unit townhouse with one uncovered parking stall. This property includes wall to wall carpeting, ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring, refrigerator, range/oven, new dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer. Water/Sewer is included. Please be advised that all other utilities or services are paid by the tenant. This property does not accept pets and is a non smoking property. This property does not accept pets and is a non smoking property.



If there are no showings scheduled or you are unable to attend the scheduled showing, please call our office at 808-487-8700 to be added to our call list. You will be called for the next available showing.



APPLICATIONS:

Applications will be provided at the showings. Each person who will be living in the unit over the age of 18 must fill out and complete an application, submit required documentation, and pay a non-refundable $20.00 application processing fee.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

If you have any further questions regarding this property please feel free to email or call our office. We may also have additional available rentals that may interest you, for availability please call our office at 808-487-8700 to obtain a list of available units. You may also search Craigslist.org by "Bill Ramsey Inc" to see some of our other available rental postings



No Pets Allowed



