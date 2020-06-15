All apartments in Waipio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201

94-1481 Waipio Uka Street · (808) 487-8700
Location

94-1481 Waipio Uka Street, Waipio, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The Villages at Waipio - Bill Ramsey, Inc
Property Managers
(808) 487-8700

FEATURED PROPERTY: This property is located at 94-1481 Waipio Uka St. Building E 2nd floor end unit

This property is located at The Villages at Waipio townhomes. Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs end unit townhouse with one uncovered parking stall. This property includes wall to wall carpeting, ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring, refrigerator, range/oven, new dishwasher, garbage disposal, and washer/dryer. Water/Sewer is included. Please be advised that all other utilities or services are paid by the tenant. This property does not accept pets and is a non smoking property. This property does not accept pets and is a non smoking property.

If there are no showings scheduled or you are unable to attend the scheduled showing, please call our office at 808-487-8700 to be added to our call list. You will be called for the next available showing.

APPLICATIONS:
Applications will be provided at the showings. Each person who will be living in the unit over the age of 18 must fill out and complete an application, submit required documentation, and pay a non-refundable $20.00 application processing fee.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
If you have any further questions regarding this property please feel free to email or call our office. We may also have additional available rentals that may interest you, for availability please call our office at 808-487-8700 to obtain a list of available units. You may also search Craigslist.org by "Bill Ramsey Inc" to see some of our other available rental postings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3961493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 have any available units?
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 have?
Some of 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 currently offering any rent specials?
94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 pet-friendly?
No, 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waipio.
Does 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 offer parking?
Yes, 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 does offer parking.
Does 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 have a pool?
Yes, 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 has a pool.
Does 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 have accessible units?
No, 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-1481 WAIPIO UKA ST #E201 does not have units with air conditioning.
