/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waipio Acres, HI
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-269 Waikalani Dr. #C706
95-269 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1023 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ 2 COVERED PARKING - "WAIKALANI WOODLANDS" NICE CONDO IN A TROPICAL SETTING. SURROUNDED BY MANY TREES. COOL AND BREEZY. HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND MOVE IN READY.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-227 Waikalani Drive
95-227 Waikalani Dr, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
Large 3 bedroom condo in Waikalani Woodlands. Newer flooring and interior paint. Walk-in closet in master bedroom, washer/dryer in unit and 2 assigned covered stalls near unit. Enjoy great amenities such as BBQ area, pool and playground.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-270 Waikalani Drive
95-270 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1354 sqft
Available Middle of June. Beautiful 2 level 3 bedroom, 3 full bath home located at the Launani Valley community in Mililani. The unit is very bright, airy, with an updated Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Waipio Acres
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1071 Koolani Drive
95-1071 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
968 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse, second floor unit with 1 Assigned Parking and 1 Open Parking. Living: 968 sf. Washer/Dryer in unit, window A/C units, tile and carpet flooring. Private, fenced-in courtyard. Beautiful, gated community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai St #108
95-1151 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
95-1151 Makaikai St #108 Available 07/01/20 Charming Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 3 #108 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,050 Security Deposit: $2,050 Application Fee: $25 Available: July 1, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Hillsdale 3.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-1036 HAALOHI STREET
95-1036 Haalohi Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
Mililani Town 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Mililani Town. This corner lot home features an enclosed garage, fenced yard, full sized washer/dryer, lanai and lots of storage space.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-180 Hokuula Place
95-180 Hokuula Place, Mililani Town, HI
Offering half off first month's rent! Available Now, spacious 1276 sq ft 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in Mililani, Downstairs is occupied.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
95-341 Mahapili Court
95-341 Mahapili Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1374 sqft
Welcome Home to Mililani! This lovely 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town home its move in ready. Terrific location, Easy access to H-2 freeway, close proximity to shopping & restaurants, school and Military Base.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1151 Makaikai Street
95-1151 Makaikai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
924 sqft
Hillsdale 3. AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020. Located in Mililani Mauka in central Oahu, this unit has three-bedroom, two-bathroom, and two assigned parking stalls.
Results within 5 miles of Waipio Acres
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Wahiawa
11 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251-A LEHUA STREET
251 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa, updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
2376 AHAKAPU STREET
2376 Ahakapu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1398 sqft
Lovely Central Location in Pearl City! - Not only is the inside amazing. Step outside and see Pearl Harbor and Sunset Views from your front yard! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit has just been remodeled.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1002 Mahinahina Street
94-1002 Mahinahina Street, Waikele, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1600 sqft
WAIKELE LIVING!! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with fabulous views of the Golf Course!! - Rental Address: 94-1002 Mahinahina Street Waipahu, HI 96797 Rent: $3,350.00 Per Month Deposit: $3,350.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1
94-1069 Lumiauau Street, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1730 sqft
NEWLY BUILT 2ND STORY UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME - SEPARATE ENTRANCE - 94-1069 Lumiaina St # 1, WAIPAHU, HI 96797 - UPSTAIRS UNIT IN A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1398 Hooli Circle
1398 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
972 sqft
Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 - Quiet Home in Pearl City 3bd, 2ba, 1pkg 972sqft. $2250 Enjoy this quiet home in Pearl City. Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3bd, 2 bath property located next to a large park.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
910 Neal Ave.
910 Neal Avenue, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
5704 sqft
910 Neal Ave. Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Single Family Home 3 BR / 1.5 BA home in Wahiawa w/ Firepit in Fenced In Yard - CALL / TEXT KIMOLI (RS-79941) FOR SCHEDULED VIEWING @ 808-699-9350 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1164 Hoola Place #7E - Hale Ola
1164 Hoola Place, Pearl City, HI
Hale Ola Townhome - 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1 Assigned Parking Stall - This charming split-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-240 Noholoa Ct Apt 3
94-240 Noholoa Court, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1275 sqft
3/2.5/2 Spacious Townhome Centrally Located In Mililani - Please call Kimoli (RS 79941) for showings @ (808) 699-9350 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1058 Eleu Street
94-1058 Eleu Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1342 sqft
94-1058 Eleu Street Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Level Home in Royal Kunia! - Come relax in your new, well maintained and upgraded Single Level Home.
Similar Pages
Waipio Acres 1 BedroomsWaipio Acres 2 BedroomsWaipio Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaipio Acres 3 Bedrooms
Waipio Acres Apartments with BalconyWaipio Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaipio Acres Apartments with ParkingWaipio Acres Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI