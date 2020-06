Amenities

95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 07/07/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands - This won't last long!

2 bedroom 1 bath condo available at Northbrook-Melemanu Woodlands. Unit comes with all major appliances (ie. washer/dryer, stove, etc). 1 designated parking stall for unit. Water and sewer will be included in rent, all other utilities will be tenants responsibilities.



For showings and inquiries please contact Locations Property Management.



Locations LLC

Property Management Division



808-484-3307



(RLNE3197036)