Waimea, HI
68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr

68-1118 N Kaniku Dr · No Longer Available
Location

68-1118 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743
Lalamilo Ahupua`a

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
KULALANI 2BD/2BA w/ Garage - Luxuriously appointed large 2 bedroom/2.5 bath unit at Kula'lani sold turnkey furnished. This spacious townhouse has a master suite, Beautiful private lani space coming out from the Master bedroom, in a 6-Plex complete with a large 1 car garage. on the Ground level, another private lanai facing tropical landscaping. From the moment you walk in you can see the thought that went into decorating this gorgeous condo with high-end furniture, grasscloth wallpaper, and soaring ceilings. The large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops has a sub-zero refrigerator installed in September 2019. Off the kitchen is a dining area that leads to the lanai with a built-in grill perfect for entertaining friends Kula'lani is located in the Mauna Lani Resort on the Gold Coast of the Big Island. The 2-acre private amenity center includes a large, lagoon style pool, a lap pool for health and wellness, 2 spas, a large fitness center, outdoor gathering pavilion and event lawn create an oasis for the whole family. Mauna Lani owners also benefit from the Mauna Lani Advantage program with access to the private beach.

(RLNE5886699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr have any available units?
68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waimea, HI.
What amenities does 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr have?
Some of 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr currently offering any rent specials?
68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr pet-friendly?
No, 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimea.
Does 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr offer parking?
Yes, 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr offers parking.
Does 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr have a pool?
Yes, 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr has a pool.
Does 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr have accessible units?
No, 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
