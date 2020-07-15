68-1118 N. Kaniku Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

KULALANI 2BD/2BA w/ Garage - Luxuriously appointed large 2 bedroom/2.5 bath unit at Kula'lani sold turnkey furnished. This spacious townhouse has a master suite, Beautiful private lani space coming out from the Master bedroom, in a 6-Plex complete with a large 1 car garage. on the Ground level, another private lanai facing tropical landscaping. From the moment you walk in you can see the thought that went into decorating this gorgeous condo with high-end furniture, grasscloth wallpaper, and soaring ceilings. The large gourmet kitchen with granite countertops has a sub-zero refrigerator installed in September 2019. Off the kitchen is a dining area that leads to the lanai with a built-in grill perfect for entertaining friends Kula'lani is located in the Mauna Lani Resort on the Gold Coast of the Big Island. The 2-acre private amenity center includes a large, lagoon style pool, a lap pool for health and wellness, 2 spas, a large fitness center, outdoor gathering pavilion and event lawn create an oasis for the whole family. Mauna Lani owners also benefit from the Mauna Lani Advantage program with access to the private beach.



(RLNE5886699)