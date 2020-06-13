All apartments in Waimalu
Find more places like 98-99 Uao Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waimalu, HI
/
98-99 Uao Place
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 AM

98-99 Uao Place

98-99 Uao Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1925478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waimalu
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

98-99 Uao Place, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 1807 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 722 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
lobby
14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

1st Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm
By: ARJAY
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

1. Lelepono is a partly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium consisting of approximately 722 square feet of living space and comes with 2 covered parking stalls.
2. This building is located in the Pearlridge area at 98-099 Uao Place. Located nearby are Pearlridge and Pearl Kai Shopping Centers for all your shopping, entertainment and dining needs.
3. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave range hood, and pass through counter with lots of cabinet and counter space. There are ocean views from the lanai off the master bedroom and living room. For your convenience, a washer and dryer are located within the unit. Amenities for the property include secured entry and parking garage, swimming pool, security guard, elevators, trash chute, guest parking and on-site resident manager.
4. Rent for this apartment includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are at tenants expense.
5. Head west on Kamehameha Highway, turn left on Kaonohi Street. Continue upward past Pearlridge Shopping Center and through the intersection. Turn left at Uao Place. Lelepono is the gated highrise complex on your left. Buzz security at the phone for entry. Park in guest parking and meet the property manager at the front of the lobby entrance on the left side of the building.
6. Once again the address is 98-099 Uao Place.

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!

1st Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm
By: ARJAY
This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.

There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:
1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.
2. Lease term for 12 months.
3. No Pets are allowed.
4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.
5. Rented as shown.

Housing vouchers not accepted.

All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.
Thank you for viewing this ad.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-99 Uao Place have any available units?
98-99 Uao Place has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-99 Uao Place have?
Some of 98-99 Uao Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-99 Uao Place currently offering any rent specials?
98-99 Uao Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-99 Uao Place pet-friendly?
No, 98-99 Uao Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-99 Uao Place offer parking?
Yes, 98-99 Uao Place does offer parking.
Does 98-99 Uao Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-99 Uao Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-99 Uao Place have a pool?
Yes, 98-99 Uao Place has a pool.
Does 98-99 Uao Place have accessible units?
No, 98-99 Uao Place does not have accessible units.
Does 98-99 Uao Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98-99 Uao Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 98-99 Uao Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-99 Uao Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 98-99 Uao Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waimalu 1 BedroomsWaimalu 2 Bedrooms
Waimalu Apartments with GymWaimalu Dog Friendly Apartments
Waimalu Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity