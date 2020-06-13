98-99 Uao Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool elevator guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage guest parking lobby

14 DAYS RENT FREE!!



1st Showing: Wednesday, 6/17/2020 at 3:30 pm

By: ARJAY

This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.



Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant.



1. Lelepono is a partly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium consisting of approximately 722 square feet of living space and comes with 2 covered parking stalls.

2. This building is located in the Pearlridge area at 98-099 Uao Place. Located nearby are Pearlridge and Pearl Kai Shopping Centers for all your shopping, entertainment and dining needs.

3. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave range hood, and pass through counter with lots of cabinet and counter space. There are ocean views from the lanai off the master bedroom and living room. For your convenience, a washer and dryer are located within the unit. Amenities for the property include secured entry and parking garage, swimming pool, security guard, elevators, trash chute, guest parking and on-site resident manager.

4. Rent for this apartment includes water and sewer. Electricity and TV cable are at tenants expense.

5. Head west on Kamehameha Highway, turn left on Kaonohi Street. Continue upward past Pearlridge Shopping Center and through the intersection. Turn left at Uao Place. Lelepono is the gated highrise complex on your left. Buzz security at the phone for entry. Park in guest parking and meet the property manager at the front of the lobby entrance on the left side of the building.

6. Once again the address is 98-099 Uao Place.



There are 5 Conditions for all of our vacancies are:

1. Properties are ready for immediate occupancy.

2. Lease term for 12 months.

3. No Pets are allowed.

4. No Smoking is allowed in or anywhere on the property.

5. Rented as shown.



Housing vouchers not accepted.



All our vacancies and showing times can be seen at: oishis. net.

