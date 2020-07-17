All apartments in Waimalu
Find more places like 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waimalu, HI
/
98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026

98-640 Moanalua Loop · (808) 439-8201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waimalu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

98-640 Moanalua Loop, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking (Pearl Horizons) - Come live in this hidden gem of a home! Located just a short distance from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center where you will find an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment to choose from.

** Split Level (Bedrooms are Upstairs)
** Laminate Flooring Throughout
** Air conditioner
** Washer / dryer in the unit
** Two (2) reserved parking stall in front of the unit

** Water/Sewer IS included with the rent

** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.

** Lease Term: 1 Year

** No Pets

** No Housing Assistance

(RLNE4625031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 have any available units?
98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 have?
Some of 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 currently offering any rent specials?
98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 pet-friendly?
No, 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 offer parking?
Yes, 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 offers parking.
Does 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 have a pool?
No, 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 does not have a pool.
Does 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 have accessible units?
No, 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 does not have accessible units.
Does 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waimalu 1 BedroomsWaimalu 2 Bedrooms
Waimalu Apartments with Washer-DryersWaimalu Pet Friendly Places
Waimalu Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Ahuimanu, HIPearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HI
Waianae, HIWaikele, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity