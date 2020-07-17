98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking (Pearl Horizons) - Come live in this hidden gem of a home! Located just a short distance from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center where you will find an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment to choose from.
** Split Level (Bedrooms are Upstairs)
** Laminate Flooring Throughout
** Air conditioner
** Washer / dryer in the unit
** Two (2) reserved parking stall in front of the unit
** Water/Sewer IS included with the rent
** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.
** Lease Term: 1 Year
** No Pets
** No Housing Assistance
(RLNE4625031)