98-640 Moanalua Lp. #2026

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom, 2 Parking (Pearl Horizons) - Come live in this hidden gem of a home! Located just a short distance from Pearl Ridge Shopping Center where you will find an array of shops, restaurants and entertainment to choose from.



** Split Level (Bedrooms are Upstairs)

** Laminate Flooring Throughout

** Air conditioner

** Washer / dryer in the unit

** Two (2) reserved parking stall in front of the unit



** Water/Sewer IS included with the rent



** Tenant pays: Electricity, Cable, Internet, Phone, etc.



** Lease Term: 1 Year



** No Pets



** No Housing Assistance



(RLNE4625031)