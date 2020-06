Amenities

GREAT LOCATION IN PEARLRIDGE - NEAR JOINT BASES OF PEARL HARBOR AND HICKAM AFB. SPACIOUS, 1-STORY HOME (ATTACHED) 3-BEDRM, 2 FULL BATH HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. SOLAR WATER HEATER, NEW APPLIANCES. RENOVATED HOME IN 2018. WATERPROOF VINYL PLANK FLOORING THRU-OUT. ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER ALONG WITH YARD SERVICE ARE ALL INCLUDED WITH THE RENT. NO PETS. NO A/C & NO CEILING FANS. $3000 SECURITY DEPOSIT. $25 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT.