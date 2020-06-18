98-501 Koauka Loop

Amenities

Fantastic, unobstructed views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and city views. Great location across the street from

Pearl Ridge Shopping Center with Macy's, Sears, movie theaters, Pali Momi medical center, and great restaurants.

And more, 2 covered assigned parking stall in a building. 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit and very spacious living area

with lanai and new laminate flooring. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove cook-top, convection

oven, full-size washer, and dryer. A window air conditioner in the living room. Amenities include: swimming pool,

tennis court, barbecue area, fitness room, putting cabin, security guard, and Resident Manager.