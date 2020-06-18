All apartments in Waimalu
98-501 Koauka Loop
98-501 Koauka Loop

98-501 Koauka Loop · (808) 791-3709
Location

98-501 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI 96701
Aiea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A1608 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
tennis court
Fantastic, unobstructed views of Diamond Head, Pearl Harbor, and city views. Great location across the street from
Pearl Ridge Shopping Center with Macy's, Sears, movie theaters, Pali Momi medical center, and great restaurants.
And more, 2 covered assigned parking stall in a building. 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit and very spacious living area
with lanai and new laminate flooring. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove cook-top, convection
oven, full-size washer, and dryer. A window air conditioner in the living room. Amenities include: swimming pool,
tennis court, barbecue area, fitness room, putting cabin, security guard, and Resident Manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-501 Koauka Loop have any available units?
98-501 Koauka Loop has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 98-501 Koauka Loop have?
Some of 98-501 Koauka Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-501 Koauka Loop currently offering any rent specials?
98-501 Koauka Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-501 Koauka Loop pet-friendly?
No, 98-501 Koauka Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waimalu.
Does 98-501 Koauka Loop offer parking?
Yes, 98-501 Koauka Loop offers parking.
Does 98-501 Koauka Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-501 Koauka Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-501 Koauka Loop have a pool?
Yes, 98-501 Koauka Loop has a pool.
Does 98-501 Koauka Loop have accessible units?
No, 98-501 Koauka Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 98-501 Koauka Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98-501 Koauka Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 98-501 Koauka Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98-501 Koauka Loop has units with air conditioning.
