2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wailuku, HI
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
137 Hoowaiwai Loop Unit #2506
137 Hoowaiwai Loop, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
754 sqft
Beautifully Furnished Condo at Ho'ole'a Terrace - This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo is located in the newer development of Ho'olea Terrace. This unit is tastefully furnished and has wonderful ocean and mountain view.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1030 Eha Street #23-203
1030 Eha St, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
830 sqft
Iao Parkside 2Br/2Ba Condo - MOVE INS SPECIAL! $200 off rent for the first 2 months. A beautiful, corner unit, condo located on the second floor of building 23. Located in Wailuku, close to stores and restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
85 Kapi Lane #8-102 - 1
85 Kapi Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
830 sqft
Only 1/2 month security deposit! Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath with a private yard in Iao Parkside ready for you to move in! Unit comes partially furnished with couch in living room, AC and king bed in the master! Washer dryer in unit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
211 Hooulu Lane, #1006 - 1
211 Hooulu Ln, Wailuku, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
754 sqft
Highly desired, Ho'olea Terrace, two bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on the second floor is available now. Rent includes water and trash. Other utilities on your own. No pets and no smoking of any kind in the unit. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 parking stalls.
Results within 1 mile of Wailuku
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
111 Kahului Beach Road #A-216
111 Kahului Beach Road, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
776 sqft
2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH CONDO - PROCESS BY APPLICATION ** *** NOTICE ** Due to the recent events, we encourage everyone to please APPLY ONLINE, on our website, to eliminate the traffic into our office.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wailuku Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
64 Kunihi Lane #322
64 Kunihi Ln, Kahului, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condo (AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST) - Available June 1st. Please apply online. Showing will be scheduled when unit is vacant. Taking applications now. LONG TERM rental. Six Months Lease. Two parking stalls.
Results within 5 miles of Wailuku
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waikapu Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
70 Hauoli Street, 412
70 Hauoli Street, Maalaea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
778 sqft
Ma'alaea Kai 412 - Ma'alaea Kai two bedroom two bath unit with pool on top floor with ocean views. One assigned parking No smoking and no pets This is a lovely oceanfront property. Watch the harbor, waves, wales and turtles during season.
Results within 10 miles of Wailuku
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Këökea Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
162 Mahina Street
162 Mahina Street, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
498 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath unfurnished cottage in quiet neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kama`ole Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1910 Kaahele Place
1910 Kaahele Pl, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
500 sqft
1910 Kaahele Place Available 06/15/20 2bd/ 1ba cozy cottage in Kihei - 2 bd/1 ba cottage in Kihei Available Mid June Rent: $1350.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
8 Kaikane Place - D
8 Kaikane Pl, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
600 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage in Kihei - Newly painted 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage with washer & dryer. Tenant pays Wifi & cable, electricity No smoking, no pets, not HUD approved $25 non refundable application fee, apply on our website $1700.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
636 Kaalo Place, Unit 2
636 Kaalo Place, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
950 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath Brand NEW! Lahaina $2,500.00 - This unfurnished 2 bedroom , 1 bathroom was just completely renovated, tile floors, granite countertops, all new appliances. $2,500.00 a month plus electric.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Launiupoko Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
180 Awaiku St
180 Awaiku Street, Launiupoko, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Launiupoko Ohana - 1000 sq. ft., 2 bedroom, 2 bath ohana unit on the 1st floor with front lanai featuring gorgeous ocean views. There is a pool and BBQ area, which the tenants can use. The hot tub is not for tenant use.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Paunau Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1233 Limahana # B203
1233 Limahana Cir, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Opukea (2) Bedroom (2) Bath with (2) parking spaces - This upgraded unit has large kitchen and large living quarters with bedrooms front and back of unit. The property has a nice pool and gym, close to Lahaina, Central AC. $2795.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moalii Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
15 E. Kuu Aku Lane #402
15 E Kuu Aku Ln, Lahaina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
966 sqft
Ho'onanea two bedroom $2800.00 per month - Unfurnished two bedroom, two bath upstairs (second floor) condo in like new condition, it sits on the corner unit in the back of the complex. This unit has a one car garage plus one other parking space.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
62 Kihalani St # 901 - 1
62 Kihalani St, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
755 sqft
Great ground floor unfurnished condo in the new Flats at Kamalani community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
28 Kai Ani Lane, #14-102 - 1
28 Kai Ani Ln, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
886 sqft
This furnished unit is nicely appointed and offers two bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, with three split system AC units and an attached one car garage as well as another designated exterior parking stall.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Waiakoa Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
480 Kenolio Rd.
480 Kenolio Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
730 sqft
Highly desired location in Southpointe at Waiakoa in Kihei, Maui, HI.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Waiohuli Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
1002 South Kihei Road - 1, #313
1002 South Kihei Road, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
892 sqft
This Oceanfront 2-bedroom condo features unobstructed panoramic Ocean Views and is being rented fully furnished and turnkey ready for immediate occupancy. The monthly rate includes water, trash and basic cable.
1 of 10
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a
1 Unit Available
312 Lakau Pl
312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview. Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible).