3505 Hookipa Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

FULLY RENOVATED, BREATH TAKING OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM

$8500 month + GET- 1 year lease ( water, pool maintenance, and yard service included)

Available Date: July 1, 2020



More than just another home this stunning property is a magical life changing experience. Your senses will be brought to a heightened awareness by the awesome views of the splendor of the deep blue Pacific Ocean. Perched 350 feet above sea level this custom built fully furnished home will offer you the highest quality and attention to every detail for your comfort. Enter into a vast open plan living room/dining room/kitchen facing the blue horizon with soaring high ceiling. The 4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms are decorated with high quality furnishings and attention to details. A wraparound lanai offers endless possibilities for indoor outdoor living. The 35 foot newly refinished salt water lap pool and above ground hot tub are only a few of the outstanding features of this home. Private, secure and peaceful yet just a few minutes drive to the beach and to the nearest town where dining, shopping and entertainment await.