Wailea, HI
3505 Hookipa Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

3505 Hookipa Place

3505 Hookipa Place
Location

3505 Hookipa Place, Wailea, HI 96753
Paeahu Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$8,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2845 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
FULLY RENOVATED, BREATH TAKING OCEAN VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM
$8500 month + GET- 1 year lease ( water, pool maintenance, and yard service included)
Available Date: July 1, 2020

More than just another home this stunning property is a magical life changing experience. Your senses will be brought to a heightened awareness by the awesome views of the splendor of the deep blue Pacific Ocean. Perched 350 feet above sea level this custom built fully furnished home will offer you the highest quality and attention to every detail for your comfort. Enter into a vast open plan living room/dining room/kitchen facing the blue horizon with soaring high ceiling. The 4 bedrooms/ 3 bathrooms are decorated with high quality furnishings and attention to details. A wraparound lanai offers endless possibilities for indoor outdoor living. The 35 foot newly refinished salt water lap pool and above ground hot tub are only a few of the outstanding features of this home. Private, secure and peaceful yet just a few minutes drive to the beach and to the nearest town where dining, shopping and entertainment await.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Hookipa Place have any available units?
3505 Hookipa Place has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3505 Hookipa Place have?
Some of 3505 Hookipa Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Hookipa Place currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Hookipa Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Hookipa Place pet-friendly?
No, 3505 Hookipa Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wailea.
Does 3505 Hookipa Place offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Hookipa Place does offer parking.
Does 3505 Hookipa Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 Hookipa Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Hookipa Place have a pool?
Yes, 3505 Hookipa Place has a pool.
Does 3505 Hookipa Place have accessible units?
No, 3505 Hookipa Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Hookipa Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 Hookipa Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Hookipa Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Hookipa Place does not have units with air conditioning.
