215 Mahie Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Location amazing. Huge Lanai with ocean view. Walk to beach.

UPSTAIRS private entrance studio of 440 sq. ft and a 280 sq ft. lanai with ocean view. Has basic furnishings, linens, and household needs. Turn Key to start your move in.



40" flatscreen Smart TV, and DVD player for movies. No Cable TV package, but you can order that yourself if you wish. Smart TV carries netflix, Pandora, youtube, Prime and more.



There is a full size frig, microwave, 2 burner hotplate, toaster oven, coffee maker, cutting board, and all pots and pans and kitchen dishes and utensils to do basic cooking and food prep.



You have your own carport spot. Laundry usage arranged with downstairs tenant.



You pay Electric which is very low unless you use AC.



Wifi included



$1600 security deposit



$125 move out cleaning fee



call 269 0400



Contact us to schedule a showing.