Wailea, HI
215 Mahie Place
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:47 AM

215 Mahie Place

215 Mahie Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1165762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

215 Mahie Place, Wailea, HI 96753
Kama`ole Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Location amazing. Huge Lanai with ocean view. Walk to beach.
UPSTAIRS private entrance studio of 440 sq. ft and a 280 sq ft. lanai with ocean view. Has basic furnishings, linens, and household needs. Turn Key to start your move in.

40" flatscreen Smart TV, and DVD player for movies. No Cable TV package, but you can order that yourself if you wish. Smart TV carries netflix, Pandora, youtube, Prime and more.

There is a full size frig, microwave, 2 burner hotplate, toaster oven, coffee maker, cutting board, and all pots and pans and kitchen dishes and utensils to do basic cooking and food prep.

You have your own carport spot. Laundry usage arranged with downstairs tenant.

You pay Electric which is very low unless you use AC.

Wifi included

$1600 security deposit

$125 move out cleaning fee

call 269 0400

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

