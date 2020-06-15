94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201

Amenities

in unit laundry parking playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground

Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared. Washer and dryer in the property too. Right next to the Waikele shopping mall, close proximity to the Elementary School, just across the street from Waikele Country Club, and easy access to the freeway. Waikele recreation center is just down the road along with a community playground and park too. Ready to move in today! More photos to follow in the next few days. Application fee $25/adult; 18+yrs, renter's insurance required, no smoking, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5051622)