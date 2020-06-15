All apartments in Waikele
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201

94-211 Paioa Place · (808) 792-2700
Location

94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 - 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared. Washer and dryer in the property too. Right next to the Waikele shopping mall, close proximity to the Elementary School, just across the street from Waikele Country Club, and easy access to the freeway. Waikele recreation center is just down the road along with a community playground and park too. Ready to move in today! More photos to follow in the next few days. Application fee $25/adult; 18+yrs, renter's insurance required, no smoking, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 have any available units?
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 currently offering any rent specials?
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 pet-friendly?
No, 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waikele.
Does 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 offer parking?
Yes, 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 does offer parking.
Does 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 have a pool?
No, 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 does not have a pool.
Does 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 have accessible units?
No, 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201 does not have units with air conditioning.
