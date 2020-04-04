94-207 Paioa Place #M203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready. Conveniently located in the Hookumu at Waikele Complex between the Waikele Golf Couse and the Waikele Premium Outlet Center. Walking distance to outlet mall, restaurants, golf course, and Waikele Elementary School. It is just minutes away from UH West Oahu, Mililani, Kapolei, Ewa Beach, Kunia, Pearl City & Aiea with easy access to H1 freeway on and off ramps.



2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit by Waikele Golf Course and Waikele Premium Outlet Center

- quiet 2nd floor unit

- 657 sqft plus 85 sqft private patio

- 2 assigned parking stalls

- partially furnished

- washer and dryer in the unit



Appliances/features: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave oven, air conditioner, disposal, washer/dryer, ceiling fans



Utilities Included: water/sewer



No smoking

No pets

No section 8



Rental Terms

Rent: $1,800/month

Security Deposit: $1,800 due at signing

Available: Now



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4754985)