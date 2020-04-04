All apartments in Waikele
Find more places like 94-207 Paioa Place #M203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waikele, HI
/
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:48 AM

94-207 Paioa Place #M203

94-207 Paioa Place · (808) 428-9328
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waikele
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready. Conveniently located in the Hookumu at Waikele Complex between the Waikele Golf Couse and the Waikele Premium Outlet Center. Walking distance to outlet mall, restaurants, golf course, and Waikele Elementary School. It is just minutes away from UH West Oahu, Mililani, Kapolei, Ewa Beach, Kunia, Pearl City & Aiea with easy access to H1 freeway on and off ramps.

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit by Waikele Golf Course and Waikele Premium Outlet Center
- quiet 2nd floor unit
- 657 sqft plus 85 sqft private patio
- 2 assigned parking stalls
- partially furnished
- washer and dryer in the unit

Appliances/features: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave oven, air conditioner, disposal, washer/dryer, ceiling fans

Utilities Included: water/sewer

No smoking
No pets
No section 8

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,800/month
Security Deposit: $1,800 due at signing
Available: Now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 have any available units?
94-207 Paioa Place #M203 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 have?
Some of 94-207 Paioa Place #M203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 currently offering any rent specials?
94-207 Paioa Place #M203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 pet-friendly?
No, 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waikele.
Does 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 offer parking?
Yes, 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 does offer parking.
Does 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 have a pool?
No, 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 does not have a pool.
Does 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 have accessible units?
No, 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 does not have accessible units.
Does 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-207 Paioa Place #M203 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 94-207 Paioa Place #M203?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Waikele 2 BedroomsWaikele Apartments with Garage
Waikele Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaikele Dog Friendly Apartments
Waikele Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HI
Ewa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HI
Waipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity