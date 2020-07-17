Amenities
94-201 Kanawao Pl. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful SF 4br/2.5ba, 14PV panels, 2 car garage, private back yard - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/l4nlBzs8Rok
DESCRIPTION: Single family home in Waikele 4br/2.5ba, 2 story corner lot with 1,602 sf on interior living space, located on the cul-de-sac. This beautiful home features 14PV panels to help you with your electricity bill, beautiful laminate floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. White appliances (fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and split a/c throughout. Enclosed property with vinyl fencing in for privacy where you can enjoy big covered patio in your back yard. Home has spacious 2 car attached garage, driveway will accommodate 2 cars in addition to street parking. Property is conveniently located near shopping, eateries, UFC Gym and a lot more. Easy access to freeway and approximately a 20-25 minute drive to Schofield/Wheeler and Pearl Harbor/Hickam. Yard service is included. No Smoking Pet Negotiable
KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single Family
" Interior Area: 1602sf
" Bedrooms: 4
" Bathrooms: 2.5
" Parking: 2 car garage
" Fenced in Yard
PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Air Conditioner
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet/Vynil
BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Parking
" 2 Tandem Parking
LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51
