Waikele, HI
94-201 Kanawao Pl.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

94-201 Kanawao Pl.

94-201 Kanawao Place · (808) 445-9223
Location

94-201 Kanawao Place, Waikele, HI 96797
Waipahu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 94-201 Kanawao Pl. · Avail. Aug 1

$3,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
94-201 Kanawao Pl. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful SF 4br/2.5ba, 14PV panels, 2 car garage, private back yard - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/l4nlBzs8Rok

DESCRIPTION: Single family home in Waikele 4br/2.5ba, 2 story corner lot with 1,602 sf on interior living space, located on the cul-de-sac. This beautiful home features 14PV panels to help you with your electricity bill, beautiful laminate floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. White appliances (fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and split a/c throughout. Enclosed property with vinyl fencing in for privacy where you can enjoy big covered patio in your back yard. Home has spacious 2 car attached garage, driveway will accommodate 2 cars in addition to street parking. Property is conveniently located near shopping, eateries, UFC Gym and a lot more. Easy access to freeway and approximately a 20-25 minute drive to Schofield/Wheeler and Pearl Harbor/Hickam. Yard service is included. No Smoking Pet Negotiable

KEY FEATURES:
" Property Type: Single Family
" Interior Area: 1602sf
" Bedrooms: 4
" Bathrooms: 2.5
" Parking: 2 car garage
" Fenced in Yard

PROPERTY FEATURES:
" Air Conditioner
" Range/Oven
" Refrigerator
" Microwave
" Dishwasher
" Washer and Dryer
" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet/Vynil

BUILDING FEATURES:
" Secured Parking
" 2 Tandem Parking

LEASE TERMS:
" Non Smoking
" Pets Negotiable
" Minimum Lease: 1 Year
" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy
" Credit and Background Check Required
" Renter's Insurance Required
" Rental Application Fee: $51

HI Pacific Property Management
PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701
RB# 21817
Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223

(RLNE4232163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-201 Kanawao Pl. have any available units?
94-201 Kanawao Pl. has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94-201 Kanawao Pl. have?
Some of 94-201 Kanawao Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-201 Kanawao Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
94-201 Kanawao Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-201 Kanawao Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 94-201 Kanawao Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 94-201 Kanawao Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 94-201 Kanawao Pl. offers parking.
Does 94-201 Kanawao Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94-201 Kanawao Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-201 Kanawao Pl. have a pool?
No, 94-201 Kanawao Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 94-201 Kanawao Pl. have accessible units?
No, 94-201 Kanawao Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 94-201 Kanawao Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-201 Kanawao Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-201 Kanawao Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94-201 Kanawao Pl. has units with air conditioning.
