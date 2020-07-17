Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

94-201 Kanawao Pl. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful SF 4br/2.5ba, 14PV panels, 2 car garage, private back yard - CALL / TEXT YANA (RS-80340) FOR VIEWING @ 808-633-2368



VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/l4nlBzs8Rok



DESCRIPTION: Single family home in Waikele 4br/2.5ba, 2 story corner lot with 1,602 sf on interior living space, located on the cul-de-sac. This beautiful home features 14PV panels to help you with your electricity bill, beautiful laminate floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. White appliances (fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave) and split a/c throughout. Enclosed property with vinyl fencing in for privacy where you can enjoy big covered patio in your back yard. Home has spacious 2 car attached garage, driveway will accommodate 2 cars in addition to street parking. Property is conveniently located near shopping, eateries, UFC Gym and a lot more. Easy access to freeway and approximately a 20-25 minute drive to Schofield/Wheeler and Pearl Harbor/Hickam. Yard service is included. No Smoking Pet Negotiable



KEY FEATURES:

" Property Type: Single Family

" Interior Area: 1602sf

" Bedrooms: 4

" Bathrooms: 2.5

" Parking: 2 car garage

" Fenced in Yard



PROPERTY FEATURES:

" Air Conditioner

" Range/Oven

" Refrigerator

" Microwave

" Dishwasher

" Washer and Dryer

" Flooring: Laminate/Carpet/Vynil



BUILDING FEATURES:

" Secured Parking

" 2 Tandem Parking



LEASE TERMS:

" Non Smoking

" Pets Negotiable

" Minimum Lease: 1 Year

" Security Deposit and First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

" Credit and Background Check Required

" Renter's Insurance Required

" Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

Rental Hotline: 808-445-9223



(RLNE4232163)