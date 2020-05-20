795 Makaala Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku. Includes beds and mattresses in all bedrooms; couch, lounger, and TV in living room; table and chairs in dining room.



There's also a washer/dryer in the home as well as a new kitchen. Additional storage located in the car port.



Tenants responsible for electricity, cable/internet/phone, and GET. Owner pays for water, trash/sewer, and lawn care. No pets.

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath partially furnished home ready for you to move into! The home has A/C's in each bedroom as well as a split system in the living room. It's been recently updated and is in great condition. The yard is taken care of for you and you are located just minutes away from Wailuku and Kahului.



It has a washer/dryer as well as all appliances.



Extra storage off the carport!



Plenty of parking in the carport and the driveway.



6 month lease minimum with preference for 1 year or longer. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable/internet/phone, and GET.