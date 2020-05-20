All apartments in Waihee-Waiehu
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:49 AM

795 Makaala Drive

795 Makaala Drive · (808) 892-3382
Location

795 Makaala Drive, Waihee-Waiehu, HI 96793
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Partially furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath with AC's throughout and a washer and dryer. Convenient location minutes from everything in Kahului and Wailuku. Includes beds and mattresses in all bedrooms; couch, lounger, and TV in living room; table and chairs in dining room.

There's also a washer/dryer in the home as well as a new kitchen. Additional storage located in the car port.

Tenants responsible for electricity, cable/internet/phone, and GET. Owner pays for water, trash/sewer, and lawn care. No pets.
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath partially furnished home ready for you to move into! The home has A/C's in each bedroom as well as a split system in the living room. It's been recently updated and is in great condition. The yard is taken care of for you and you are located just minutes away from Wailuku and Kahului.

It has a washer/dryer as well as all appliances.

Extra storage off the carport!

Plenty of parking in the carport and the driveway.

6 month lease minimum with preference for 1 year or longer. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable/internet/phone, and GET.

