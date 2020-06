Amenities

This is an ocean side 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex that features; Stove, fridge & washer hook-up with laundry line. Carport with tandem style parking. Close to the bus line. Section 8 may be considered if qualified. Water/sewer included up to $150.00 per month. Please contact Teresa Abella (R) (808) 695 0227 Office or (808) 352 6449 Cell for further information & to schedule a showing appointment.