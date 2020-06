Amenities

North Shore-Waialua half of a duplex available now! 3 bedroom/1 bath with carport, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections and a share a utility sink with next door A unit. Very nice condition. Driveway is shared with A unit. Close to Schofield, Haleiwa, bus lines, Saturday morning Farmers Market at the Sugar Mill. EZE to show. Call or text Monta R Koch, RS Sterman Realty, Ltd 808-222-6336