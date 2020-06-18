59-329 Ke Nui Rd.

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



This newly remodeled Haleiwa rental home is just steps from the sand at Ehukai Beach Park and world-famous Banzai Pipeline. Complete with ocean views and air conditioning, it has a chic, modern beach house feel with elegant finishes and all the amenities needed for a perfect stay in paradise.



Guests can gather comfortably in Ehukai Beach Hale’s airy living space with luxurious seating, which flows into an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs also includes a master with a California king bed and a television, as well as a second bedroom with two twin beds. The lower level contains a queen bedroom, plus a bonus room with a twin sleeper sofa, twin day beds, another large television, and a breakfast nook. The home additionally features walk-in showers with custom tile, ceiling fans, high-speed wireless internet, cable, and a washer and dryer.



The sizable, covered upper-level lanai at Ehukai Beach Hale provides ocean and park views, lounge seating, a barbecue grill, and an open-air dining space. Downstairs, a covered patio with additional seating is cool and secluded, the ideal spot for reading or simply relaxing. The private yard also offers a custom outdoor hot and cold shower and a gate to the beach. A tall rock wall surrounds this gated home with video surveillance and ample parking.



This gorgeous Pipeline rental in North Shore Oahu fronts a bike path that allows guests easy access to legendary locations such as Banzai Pipeline, Waimea Bay, and Sunset Beach. Along with surfing, swimming, snorkeling, and paddling, guests can enjoy other adventures nearby, such as the Waimea Falls and Ehukai Pillbox hikes. Grocery stores and food trucks are just a five-minute bike ride away, and a 15-minute drive leads to restaurants, golf, and other activities at Turtle Bay Resort.



TA#: 143-012-9664-01



No Pets Allowed



