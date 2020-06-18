All apartments in Pupukea
Pupukea, HI
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.

59-329 Ke Nui Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI 96712
North Shore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. · Avail. now

$12,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

This newly remodeled Haleiwa rental home is just steps from the sand at Ehukai Beach Park and world-famous Banzai Pipeline. Complete with ocean views and air conditioning, it has a chic, modern beach house feel with elegant finishes and all the amenities needed for a perfect stay in paradise.

Guests can gather comfortably in Ehukai Beach Hale’s airy living space with luxurious seating, which flows into an eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs also includes a master with a California king bed and a television, as well as a second bedroom with two twin beds. The lower level contains a queen bedroom, plus a bonus room with a twin sleeper sofa, twin day beds, another large television, and a breakfast nook. The home additionally features walk-in showers with custom tile, ceiling fans, high-speed wireless internet, cable, and a washer and dryer.

The sizable, covered upper-level lanai at Ehukai Beach Hale provides ocean and park views, lounge seating, a barbecue grill, and an open-air dining space. Downstairs, a covered patio with additional seating is cool and secluded, the ideal spot for reading or simply relaxing. The private yard also offers a custom outdoor hot and cold shower and a gate to the beach. A tall rock wall surrounds this gated home with video surveillance and ample parking.

This gorgeous Pipeline rental in North Shore Oahu fronts a bike path that allows guests easy access to legendary locations such as Banzai Pipeline, Waimea Bay, and Sunset Beach. Along with surfing, swimming, snorkeling, and paddling, guests can enjoy other adventures nearby, such as the  Waimea Falls and Ehukai Pillbox hikes. Grocery stores and food trucks are just a five-minute bike ride away, and a 15-minute drive leads to restaurants, golf, and other activities at Turtle Bay Resort.

TA#: 143-012-9664-01

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. have any available units?
59-329 Ke Nui Rd. has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. have?
Some of 59-329 Ke Nui Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
59-329 Ke Nui Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pupukea.
Does 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. does offer parking.
Does 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. have a pool?
No, 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. have accessible units?
No, 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 59-329 Ke Nui Rd. has units with air conditioning.
