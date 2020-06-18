All apartments in Puako
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

68-102 W. Pukaua Place

68-102 West Pukaua Place · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

68-102 West Pukaua Place, Puako, HI 96743
Waikoloa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 68-102 W. Pukaua Place · Avail. now

$22,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
yoga
House of the Turtle at Champion Ridge, Mauna Lani - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Tranquility and luxury await in this single-level residence with spectacular Kohala Mountain views in the desirable gated Champion Ridge community. Situated in the heart of Mauna Lani, for convenient access to the finest beaches, golf, restaurants, and shopping, this exceptional estate home provides approximately 4,000 square feet of air-conditioned or fresh-air island living. The perfect setting for your next Hawaiian destination, it offers an outdoor oasis with a private pool and spa, expansive common areas with exquisite finishes, and four bedroom suites, each with its own full bath, outdoor sitting area, and separate entrance.

The beautifully appointed bedrooms at House of the Turtle center around an inner courtyard with a soothing fountain. Each suite features an elegant bathroom, access to its own lanai, and a lovely, view of the tropical landscape. The master also boasts a deep, jetted tub, separate walk-in shower, and outdoor shower, as well as an adjacent office space.

The gourmet kitchen comes well-equipped with stainless steel Sub-Zero appliances, a breakfast bar, gorgeous granite, and custom cabinets stocked with all the cookware, tableware, and glassware needed for relaxed meals at home. The great room serves as an excellent gathering space, with high ceilings, plenty of inviting seating, a sizable flat-screen television, a dining space for 10, and a wall of sliding pocket doors opening to the infinity pool and outdoor paradise. Larger groups will enjoy the added flexibility of a media room with additional comfortable seating, queen size sofa bed and another large flat-screen television.

The landscaped grounds include numerous shared and private areas for unwinding and experiencing Hawaii’s ideal climate, all surrounded by tropical island vegetation. A heated infinity pool with abundant lounge seating overlooks a central park withe a meandering foot trail and majestic mountain views beyond. A Jacuzzi spa has a secluded location near the master suite. A gas barbecue grill and an open-air dining space for 10 create another fabulous option for meals at home.

This extraordinary residence on the Big Island’s famed Kohala Coast conveniently allows access to Mauna Lani Beach Club, complete with a white-sand beach, fish ponds, fantastic snorkeling, and an open-air oceanfront restaurant. Additionally guests have access to Mauna Lani’s two breathtaking golf courses. The Champion Ridge community is also just a short drive from numerous dining and shopping venues, along with activities such as sailing excursions, hiking, horseback riding, helicopter tours, and ziplining.

Resort Amenities
The Mauna Lani Beach Club:  Enjoy access to the beach chairs, the NaPua’s Restaurant (open for lunch & dinner) and ocean gear rentals. A key card will be provided (upon request) to park in the private parking area.
The Mauna Lani Spa: Indulge yourself like Hawaiian royalty with treatments based on native methods.
The Mauna Lani Sports & Fitness Club: For people who are serious about their health, this fully-equipped fitness center includes a lap pool, gym with complete cardio & weight machines and locker room. The fitness center is available for use for a daily or weekly fee. Additional classes — such as Zumba, spinning and yoga — are also available for a small, per-class fee.
The Mauna Lani Tennis Shop: Six Plexipave tennis courts available (three lighted courts). Court fees apply and are based on per hour / per court.
The Mauna Lani Golf Club: The Francis I'i Brown North & South Courses are considered some of the world's best resort courses with 36 holes of golfing elegance. Designed by Ray Cain, Rodney Wright, and Robin Nelson.
This exceptional property is professionally managed and guest are greeted by the Property Manager upon arrival at the home.

TA-077-435-2896-01
STVR-19-351637

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Rent Specials
