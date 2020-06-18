All apartments in Pearl City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

98-523 LULU ST

98-523 Lulu Street · No Longer Available
Location

98-523 Lulu Street, Pearl City, HI 96701
Aiea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy Aiea - HARBOR TERRACE NEWTOWN in Aiea! All on one level, 3BD, 2BA, Duplex with attached 2-car garage. PHOTOVOLTAIC PANELS to reduce your electric bill! Beautiful Kitchen with refrigerator and electric range/oven. Family or Dining Room. SPLIT A/C in the Living area, WINDOW A/Cs in ALL 3 bedrooms, & ceiling fans throughout. Master Bedroom separate from other 2 bedrooms. Vinyl & carpet flooring. Fenced Back Yard, Covered lanai & Open Lanai, great for entertaining! Laundry room in home with Full-Size Washer/Dryer. Yard-Service included in the rent. One-year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required, no smoking, NO PETS, $20 application fee per adult.
" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-523 LULU ST have any available units?
98-523 LULU ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearl City, HI.
What amenities does 98-523 LULU ST have?
Some of 98-523 LULU ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98-523 LULU ST currently offering any rent specials?
98-523 LULU ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-523 LULU ST pet-friendly?
No, 98-523 LULU ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 98-523 LULU ST offer parking?
Yes, 98-523 LULU ST does offer parking.
Does 98-523 LULU ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 98-523 LULU ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-523 LULU ST have a pool?
No, 98-523 LULU ST does not have a pool.
Does 98-523 LULU ST have accessible units?
No, 98-523 LULU ST does not have accessible units.
Does 98-523 LULU ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-523 LULU ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-523 LULU ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 98-523 LULU ST has units with air conditioning.
