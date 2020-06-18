98-523 LULU ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy Aiea - HARBOR TERRACE NEWTOWN in Aiea! All on one level, 3BD, 2BA, Duplex with attached 2-car garage. PHOTOVOLTAIC PANELS to reduce your electric bill! Beautiful Kitchen with refrigerator and electric range/oven. Family or Dining Room. SPLIT A/C in the Living area, WINDOW A/Cs in ALL 3 bedrooms, & ceiling fans throughout. Master Bedroom separate from other 2 bedrooms. Vinyl & carpet flooring. Fenced Back Yard, Covered lanai & Open Lanai, great for entertaining! Laundry room in home with Full-Size Washer/Dryer. Yard-Service included in the rent. One-year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required, no smoking, NO PETS, $20 application fee per adult.

" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Laurie Suarez property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB21153) at 808-428-3872.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5857794)