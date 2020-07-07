98-1810 Kaahumanu Street

Amenities

Rarely Available Heights at Wailuna! This 3 bed/2 bath single family home sits at the edge of the complex with no neighbors behind, only the forest & trees. Featuring a single level floor plan with high ceilings, laminate & ceramic tile flooring, along with a 2 car enclosed garage and PV panels to keep your electric bill low. Conveniently located up Kaahumanu St, away from the hustle & bustle, but still very close to parks, grocery stores, restaurants, shops, and freeway on/off ramps. Please send ALL questions and showing requests to: Jen@irhawaii.com. No calls Please! *No Pets/No Smoking/No Sec 8* *$25 application fee/adult applicant and copies of ID and income verification required for all adult applicants* *Renters Insurance Required*