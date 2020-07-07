All apartments in Pearl City
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

98-1810 Kaahumanu Street

98-1810 Kaahumanu Street · (808) 687-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-1810 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI 96782
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit P · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely Available Heights at Wailuna! This 3 bed/2 bath single family home sits at the edge of the complex with no neighbors behind, only the forest & trees. Featuring a single level floor plan with high ceilings, laminate & ceramic tile flooring, along with a 2 car enclosed garage and PV panels to keep your electric bill low. Conveniently located up Kaahumanu St, away from the hustle & bustle, but still very close to parks, grocery stores, restaurants, shops, and freeway on/off ramps. Please send ALL questions and showing requests to: Jen@irhawaii.com. No calls Please! *No Pets/No Smoking/No Sec 8* *$25 application fee/adult applicant and copies of ID and income verification required for all adult applicants* *Renters Insurance Required*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street have any available units?
98-1810 Kaahumanu Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street currently offering any rent specials?
98-1810 Kaahumanu Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street pet-friendly?
No, 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearl City.
Does 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street offer parking?
Yes, 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street offers parking.
Does 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street have a pool?
No, 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street does not have a pool.
Does 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street have accessible units?
No, 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street does not have accessible units.
Does 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 98-1810 Kaahumanu Street does not have units with air conditioning.
