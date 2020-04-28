98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, #27C

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Spacious Wailuna! Centrally Located! - Spacious 2/1.5 with 1,080 sq ft of living space. Scenic views and beautifully maintained grounds in this desirable townhome community. For your convenience, one car garage and one assigned open parking plus guest parking.



Enjoy the amenities of the Wailuna, including swimming pool and recreation area.



The Wailuna centrally located in Aiea, is conveniently located near PearlRidge Mall, restaurants, business parks, & Pearl Harbor/Hickam.



Water and sewer included with monthly rent. Rental is internet and cable ready. Sorry no pets and no smoking.



We do not accept SECTION 8. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.



If interested, please call Stott Property Management at 808.254.5558.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4257464)