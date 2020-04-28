All apartments in Pearl City
98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, #27C
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, #27C

98-1699 Kaahumanu Street · (808) 254-5558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI 96701
Pearl City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 98-1699 Kaahumanu Street, #27C · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
guest parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Spacious Wailuna! Centrally Located! - Spacious 2/1.5 with 1,080 sq ft of living space. Scenic views and beautifully maintained grounds in this desirable townhome community. For your convenience, one car garage and one assigned open parking plus guest parking.

Enjoy the amenities of the Wailuna, including swimming pool and recreation area.

The Wailuna centrally located in Aiea, is conveniently located near PearlRidge Mall, restaurants, business parks, & Pearl Harbor/Hickam.

Water and sewer included with monthly rent. Rental is internet and cable ready. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

We do not accept SECTION 8. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.

If interested, please call Stott Property Management at 808.254.5558.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4257464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

