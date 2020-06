Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 1 - AWESOME VIEWS IN PACIFIC PALISADES 3BR/2BA/2PKG UPSTAIRS UNIT IN DUPLEX(PACIFIC PALISADES - PEARL CITY) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/H7Vjs2EevKY



DESCRIPTION:

Enjoy breakfast or dinner & cocktails on the huge lanai while overlooking Pearl Harbor and the Pacific Ocean. Recently remodeled 3BR/2BA duplex style upstairs house in the quiet and highly sought after Pacific Palisades Neighborhood.



Enjoy the outdoor lifestyle with a challenging hike at the Manana Ridge Trail only a short drive away. Shopping and entertainment are minutes away at Pearlridge Shopping Center. Treasures are to be discovered at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet.



Closer to home is the Palisades Recreation Center for you to enjoy. The Center features a gated area with playground equipment ,picnic area, pool, and various children and adult class offerings.



Everything at your fingertips whatever your mood is. Come and enjoy!!



KEY FEATURES:

Property Type: Single Family Duplex (Second Floor)

Interior Area: 1216sf

Lanai Area: 168sf

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2(Carport/Tandem)



PROPERTY FEATURES:

Range/Oven

Refrigerator

Washer & Dryer

Flooring::Carpet/Tile/Vinyl



LEASE TERMS:

Non Smoking

Pets Negotiable

Minimum Lease: 1 Year

Security Deposit & First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy

Credit & Background Check Required

Renter's Insurance Required

Rental Application Fee: $51



HI Pacific Property Management

PO Box 759 Aiea HI 96701

RB# 21817

CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015



