27-2470A Mamalahoa Highway Available 06/22/20 LEASE PENDING - STUNNING VIEWS on the HAMAKUA COAST - This property has an approved applicant who has seen the property and expects to sign our lease. Any further interest from the public should wait until Day-Lum has removed the property from availability, or lifted the LEASE PENDING status. Please consider this before submitting an application if this is the only property you are interested in.



Located on a private lane with only three neighbors, and far enough off the highway so as not to hear it, this house sits at the 8-mile marker just outside Papaikou. This provides it a country feel while still being only a ten-minute drive into Hilo town. It is a large home. Downstairs includes a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom, two bedrooms, and a den. High-end finishes make the kitchen shine and there's never too much cabinet space. The den is designed as an office with a wall of storage cubbies. There are doors onto lanais from the kitchen and the living room - one lanai facing the water and the other facing Hamakua. Upstairs is the master suite with a large bedroom that has double closets. One side of the walk-in shower houses a half bath, the other side is a full bathroom with a jetted tub. Expansive and unobstructed, the ocean views can be seen from all three bedrooms and the kitchen. The enclosed garage has a large storage closet and houses the filtration system for the water. Although the home utilizes rainwater catchment, the water is filtered by both UV lamps and a reverse osmosis system. An open grassy yard lined with citrus trees is maintained for you. Don't miss this gem on the Hamakua Coast!



The property utilizes rainwater catchment with a UV, reverse osmosis, and string filtration systems.

This is a no-pet property and does not participate in the County Housing program.

This home may be serviced Spectrum Cable.



Directions: Out of Hilo on the Hamakua Coast (north), pass through Papaikou. Pass the 8-mile marker and turn right at the fourth private lane after the 8mm. There are areca palms and a white wood fence at the highway edge. Follow the private lane to the end, it is the two-story yellow house on the left with #s on the mailbox.



Do not access the property without the Property Manager. The drive-by is intended to help the applicant determine the property is situated in the desired location with acceptable surroundings/neighborhood.



Do not disturb the current tenants.



Showings are scheduled for approved applicants only - after the drive-by, if interest prevails, please complete an application in order to schedule a showing.



