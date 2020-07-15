38 Kaimao Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Located just a few minutes away from Paia town this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with a great little office space is available now! Recently updated with fresh paint, new fans, new blinds, and a new toilet. The cottage will come unfurnished and there is a carport for easy parking. Space for one vehicle only, and single occupant preferred. Close proximity to beaches, shopping and restaurants!



No smoking, no pets. Not HUD approved.



Tenant is responsible for cable/internet and electric.