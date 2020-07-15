All apartments in Paia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

38 Kaimao Street

38 Kaimao St · (808) 242-5556
Location

38 Kaimao St, Paia, HI 96779
Hamakuapoko Ahupua`a

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Located just a few minutes away from Paia town this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath cottage with a great little office space is available now! Recently updated with fresh paint, new fans, new blinds, and a new toilet. The cottage will come unfurnished and there is a carport for easy parking. Space for one vehicle only, and single occupant preferred. Close proximity to beaches, shopping and restaurants!

No smoking, no pets. Not HUD approved.

Tenant is responsible for cable/internet and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

