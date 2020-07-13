91-1144 Waiemi St.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool internet access tennis court

Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in the RESORT community of Hoakalei! - Amenities included for this beautiful rental are: BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, & PHONE as well as the use of the fitness center, pool, and tennis courts. Yard service also included. This house is located in the award-winning community of Kamakana at Hoakalei in Ewa Beach. With 1688 sf of living space. This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is a must see. Full Bath and Bedroom on the 1st floor! TONS of upgrades. Porcelain tile flooring, crown molding, central air and ceiling fans throughout. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. It also has 32 SOLAR PANELS, keeping the monthly electric bill down.

Electric costs are only about $175 per month (there may be small additional fees from the Hawaii Electric Company if the tenant goes over usage). Only 2 blocks from the swimming pool and fitness center and just minutes away from the nearest beach and shopping. Pets negotiable with pet deposit and additional insurance.



(RLNE2355707)