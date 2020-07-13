All apartments in Ocean Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

91-1144 Waiemi St.

91-1144 Waiemi Street · No Longer Available
Location

91-1144 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI 96706
Ewa

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in the RESORT community of Hoakalei! - Amenities included for this beautiful rental are: BASIC CABLE, INTERNET, & PHONE as well as the use of the fitness center, pool, and tennis courts. Yard service also included. This house is located in the award-winning community of Kamakana at Hoakalei in Ewa Beach. With 1688 sf of living space. This 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is a must see. Full Bath and Bedroom on the 1st floor! TONS of upgrades. Porcelain tile flooring, crown molding, central air and ceiling fans throughout. Vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. It also has 32 SOLAR PANELS, keeping the monthly electric bill down.
Electric costs are only about $175 per month (there may be small additional fees from the Hawaii Electric Company if the tenant goes over usage). Only 2 blocks from the swimming pool and fitness center and just minutes away from the nearest beach and shopping. Pets negotiable with pet deposit and additional insurance.

(RLNE2355707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1144 Waiemi St. have any available units?
91-1144 Waiemi St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean Pointe, HI.
What amenities does 91-1144 Waiemi St. have?
Some of 91-1144 Waiemi St.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1144 Waiemi St. currently offering any rent specials?
91-1144 Waiemi St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1144 Waiemi St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-1144 Waiemi St. is pet friendly.
Does 91-1144 Waiemi St. offer parking?
No, 91-1144 Waiemi St. does not offer parking.
Does 91-1144 Waiemi St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1144 Waiemi St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1144 Waiemi St. have a pool?
Yes, 91-1144 Waiemi St. has a pool.
Does 91-1144 Waiemi St. have accessible units?
No, 91-1144 Waiemi St. does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1144 Waiemi St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1144 Waiemi St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1144 Waiemi St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-1144 Waiemi St. has units with air conditioning.
