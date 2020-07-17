68-172 Au St.

Amenities

Oahu NorthShore Townhome - Property Id: 308062



This beautiful North Shore home is located right across from one of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. The beach of the sea turtles. Minutes away's from historic Hale'iwa town. Quite neighboring locals filled with aloha spirit. New Renovated open floor plan. New Stainless Steel appliances. New Porcelain tile flooring, State-of-the-art lighting. Quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting. Oversized laundry room. French Doors that lead to Extended storage. A variety of Beautiful Trees, Bushes, flowers, and fruit. Security system. Covered parking stall along with street parking. This Newly remodeled partially furnished home requires responsible, well kept tenants. Small pets considered with a monthly pet rent along with pet deposit half refundable. Smoke free home. Non HUD home. Tenants must obtain renters insurance, steady income/job, and rental history verification. Tenant pays for all utilities.

No Dogs Allowed



