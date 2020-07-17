All apartments in Mokuleia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

68-172 Au St.

68-172 Au Street · (808) 426-0145
Location

68-172 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI 96791
North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2500 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Oahu NorthShore Townhome - Property Id: 308062

This beautiful North Shore home is located right across from one of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. The beach of the sea turtles. Minutes away's from historic Hale'iwa town. Quite neighboring locals filled with aloha spirit. New Renovated open floor plan. New Stainless Steel appliances. New Porcelain tile flooring, State-of-the-art lighting. Quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting. Oversized laundry room. French Doors that lead to Extended storage. A variety of Beautiful Trees, Bushes, flowers, and fruit. Security system. Covered parking stall along with street parking. This Newly remodeled partially furnished home requires responsible, well kept tenants. Small pets considered with a monthly pet rent along with pet deposit half refundable. Smoke free home. Non HUD home. Tenants must obtain renters insurance, steady income/job, and rental history verification. Tenant pays for all utilities.
Thank you for your interest!

Aloha

Michelle M. Gould
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/68-172-au-st.-waialua-hi/308062
Property Id 308062

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68-172 Au St. have any available units?
68-172 Au St. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 68-172 Au St. have?
Some of 68-172 Au St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68-172 Au St. currently offering any rent specials?
68-172 Au St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68-172 Au St. pet-friendly?
No, 68-172 Au St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mokuleia.
Does 68-172 Au St. offer parking?
Yes, 68-172 Au St. offers parking.
Does 68-172 Au St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68-172 Au St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68-172 Au St. have a pool?
No, 68-172 Au St. does not have a pool.
Does 68-172 Au St. have accessible units?
No, 68-172 Au St. does not have accessible units.
Does 68-172 Au St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 68-172 Au St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68-172 Au St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 68-172 Au St. does not have units with air conditioning.
