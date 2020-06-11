95-180 Hokuula Place

Amenities

Offering half off first month's rent! Available Now, spacious 1276 sq ft 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in Mililani, Downstairs is occupied. This house is FULLY RENOVATED with all new stainless-steel appliances, lots of storage space, new washer and dryer, 25.2 cu ft refrigerator electric range, microwave oven, polished granite countertops, peninsula island in the kitchen, remote-controlled light & ceiling fans in all rooms, and tandem parking for two cars. Live close to Kipapa Neighborhood park, Mililani shopping center full of restaurants and grocery stores. No smoking and no pets, please. Utilities included (water, sewer, trash, and electricity). Tenant responsible for cable, phone, and internet.

Minimum 6-month lease required. Request a showing with Jennifer at 808.498.2668