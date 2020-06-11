All apartments in Mililani Town
Find more places like 95-180 Hokuula Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mililani Town, HI
/
95-180 Hokuula Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:58 AM

95-180 Hokuula Place

95-180 Hokuula Place · (808) 780-2975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mililani Town
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

95-180 Hokuula Place, Mililani Town, HI 96789
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1276 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Offering half off first month's rent! Available Now, spacious 1276 sq ft 4-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPSTAIRS unit in Mililani, Downstairs is occupied. This house is FULLY RENOVATED with all new stainless-steel appliances, lots of storage space, new washer and dryer, 25.2 cu ft refrigerator electric range, microwave oven, polished granite countertops, peninsula island in the kitchen, remote-controlled light & ceiling fans in all rooms, and tandem parking for two cars. Live close to Kipapa Neighborhood park, Mililani shopping center full of restaurants and grocery stores. No smoking and no pets, please. Utilities included (water, sewer, trash, and electricity). Tenant responsible for cable, phone, and internet.
Minimum 6-month lease required. Request a showing with Jennifer at 808.498.2668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-180 Hokuula Place have any available units?
95-180 Hokuula Place has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-180 Hokuula Place have?
Some of 95-180 Hokuula Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-180 Hokuula Place currently offering any rent specials?
95-180 Hokuula Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-180 Hokuula Place pet-friendly?
No, 95-180 Hokuula Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mililani Town.
Does 95-180 Hokuula Place offer parking?
Yes, 95-180 Hokuula Place does offer parking.
Does 95-180 Hokuula Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-180 Hokuula Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-180 Hokuula Place have a pool?
No, 95-180 Hokuula Place does not have a pool.
Does 95-180 Hokuula Place have accessible units?
No, 95-180 Hokuula Place does not have accessible units.
Does 95-180 Hokuula Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 95-180 Hokuula Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95-180 Hokuula Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 95-180 Hokuula Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95-180 Hokuula Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mililani Town 2 BedroomsMililani Town 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mililani Town 3 BedroomsMililani Town Apartments with Pool
Mililani Town Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HI
Waianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HI
Pearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity