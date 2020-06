Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Wonderful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Lower Makakilo with a view! Recently remodeled and updated. Tile floors throughout for easy maintenance. Enjoy the nice, fresh air and cool breezes from the large covered lanai in the back of the house. Yard areas in both the front and back of the house. The main house has 1.5 bathrooms and there is a full bathroom on the exterior of the house that comes in handy. Detached garage and additional room for parking in the driveway. Easy on/off freeway access and close proximity to all that Kapolei has to offer. $20 application fee per adult. More photos coming.