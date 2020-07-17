All apartments in Makakilo
92-1977 Kulihi St
Last updated July 17 2020

92-1977 Kulihi St

92-1977 Kulihi Street · (808) 486-4166
Location

92-1977 Kulihi Street, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 92-1977 Kulihi St · Avail. now

$3,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1803 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head and ocean views. PET Friendly!

Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View.
New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo.
Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.
Partly furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home.
Spacious Master bedroom.
Corian counter tops, Dual vanity sinks
Central AIR CONDITION and Vaulted Ceilings.
Storage & Utility closets.
Monthly Yard maintenance.

Kapolei is a Wonderful growing community.
Many Shops ~ Walmart, Longs, Kmart, Target,
Costco, Movie Theater and Restaurants
all just down the hill.
Quick Access to Freeway.
Minutes to Beaches, Ko'olina & Disney Aulani
Resort and Wet & Wild Water park.

FAHRNI REALTY, INC RB-7761
98-277 Kam Hwy
Aiea, HI 96701
fahrnirealtyhawaii.com
808-486-4166

(RLNE2478636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1977 Kulihi St have any available units?
92-1977 Kulihi St has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1977 Kulihi St have?
Some of 92-1977 Kulihi St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1977 Kulihi St currently offering any rent specials?
92-1977 Kulihi St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1977 Kulihi St pet-friendly?
Yes, 92-1977 Kulihi St is pet friendly.
Does 92-1977 Kulihi St offer parking?
No, 92-1977 Kulihi St does not offer parking.
Does 92-1977 Kulihi St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92-1977 Kulihi St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1977 Kulihi St have a pool?
No, 92-1977 Kulihi St does not have a pool.
Does 92-1977 Kulihi St have accessible units?
No, 92-1977 Kulihi St does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1977 Kulihi St have units with dishwashers?
No, 92-1977 Kulihi St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1977 Kulihi St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 92-1977 Kulihi St has units with air conditioning.
