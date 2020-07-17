92-1977 Kulihi St

Amenities
Kahiwelo at Makakilo - 4 Bedroom home with diamond head and ocean views. PET Friendly!
Stunning Diamond Head and Ocean View.
New Beautiful Home in Desired neighborhood of Kahiwelo.
Landscaped Fenced yard, perfect for family and pets.
Partly furnished 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home.
Spacious Master bedroom.
Corian counter tops, Dual vanity sinks
Central AIR CONDITION and Vaulted Ceilings.
Storage & Utility closets.
Monthly Yard maintenance.
Kapolei is a Wonderful growing community.
Many Shops ~ Walmart, Longs, Kmart, Target,
Costco, Movie Theater and Restaurants
all just down the hill.
Quick Access to Freeway.
Minutes to Beaches, Ko'olina & Disney Aulani
Resort and Wet & Wild Water park.
