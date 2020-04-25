All apartments in Makakilo
Location

92-1131 Makamai Loop, Makakilo, HI 96707
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Makakilo - Palehua Vista: A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story house with a 2 car garage. One of the best perimeter lot views in upper Makakilo, with panoramic Pearl Harbor, ocean, to town views. Home features 1,532 square feet of interior space plus an additional 140 square feet of enclosed lanai. Appliances include refrigerator, range, oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer, dryer, 2 ceiling fans, and solar hot water heating system.

To schedule a showing, you can go to: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing
You can also contact Kamehameha Realty at (808) 664-1244. Available for immediate occupancy. Not pets. No Section 8. Renter's or Liability to Landlord insurance required.

$10.00 application fee

Apply or schedule a showing: https://www.kamehameharealty.net/schedule-a-showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92-1131 Makamai Loop have any available units?
92-1131 Makamai Loop has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 92-1131 Makamai Loop have?
Some of 92-1131 Makamai Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92-1131 Makamai Loop currently offering any rent specials?
92-1131 Makamai Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92-1131 Makamai Loop pet-friendly?
No, 92-1131 Makamai Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makakilo.
Does 92-1131 Makamai Loop offer parking?
Yes, 92-1131 Makamai Loop does offer parking.
Does 92-1131 Makamai Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 92-1131 Makamai Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 92-1131 Makamai Loop have a pool?
No, 92-1131 Makamai Loop does not have a pool.
Does 92-1131 Makamai Loop have accessible units?
No, 92-1131 Makamai Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 92-1131 Makamai Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 92-1131 Makamai Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 92-1131 Makamai Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 92-1131 Makamai Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
