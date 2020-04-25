92-1131 Makamai Loop

Amenities

Makakilo - Palehua Vista: A 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story house with a 2 car garage. One of the best perimeter lot views in upper Makakilo, with panoramic Pearl Harbor, ocean, to town views. Home features 1,532 square feet of interior space plus an additional 140 square feet of enclosed lanai. Appliances include refrigerator, range, oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer, dryer, 2 ceiling fans, and solar hot water heating system.



You can also contact Kamehameha Realty at (808) 664-1244. Available for immediate occupancy. Not pets. No Section 8. Renter's or Liability to Landlord insurance required.



$10.00 application fee



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $10, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

