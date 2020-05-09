All apartments in Makaha Valley
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:26 AM

84-718 Ala Mahiku Street

84-718 Ala Mahiku Street · (808) 949-4111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

84-718 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI 96792
Waianae

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE NOW! MAKAHA VALLEY PLANTATION! 2nd FLOOR Walk-up, END UNIT, NEWLY PAINTED, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with 1 Assigned Parking in Makaha Valley with NEW KITCHEN SINK & COUNTERTOPS! Unit includes range/oven, refrigerator, disposal, ceiling fans, new security screen door! Utilities include water and sewer. Amenities includes BBQ area, basketball court, pool and on-site laundry! Located in the Lush Makaha Valley near beaches, golf courses, schools, parks, shops, bus routes and more! NO pets. NO smoking. FIRM. Copies of valid picture ID, paystubs and $20.00 cash per adult application fee required with rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street have any available units?
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street have?
Some of 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street currently offering any rent specials?
84-718 Ala Mahiku Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street pet-friendly?
No, 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Makaha Valley.
Does 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street offer parking?
Yes, 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street does offer parking.
Does 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street have a pool?
Yes, 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street has a pool.
Does 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street have accessible units?
No, 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 84-718 Ala Mahiku Street does not have units with air conditioning.
