Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

60 Lopaka Place

60 Lopaka Pl · No Longer Available
Location

60 Lopaka Pl, Kula, HI 96790
`Oma`opio Ahupua`a

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
60 Lopaka Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Studio in Kula w/ 1 car carport with stunning views. - Studio in Kula Mala

Beautiful Ocean and Haleakala views, separate driveway, W/D, full updated kitchen, 500sqft plus lanai.

Available for showings after June 10th
Rent: $1700
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $1700

Electric, water, trash, yard service and internet included

No pets

Not HUD approved

PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT

RENTAL PROCESS

1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) youre interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.
4. Once you have viewed the unit please fill out full application on our website Homemanagersmaui.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

