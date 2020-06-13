Amenities
60 Lopaka Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Studio in Kula w/ 1 car carport with stunning views. - Studio in Kula Mala
Beautiful Ocean and Haleakala views, separate driveway, W/D, full updated kitchen, 500sqft plus lanai.
Available for showings after June 10th
Rent: $1700
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $1700
Electric, water, trash, yard service and internet included
No pets
Not HUD approved
PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT
RENTAL PROCESS
1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) youre interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.
4. Once you have viewed the unit please fill out full application on our website Homemanagersmaui.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5795104)