Amenities

carport recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

60 Lopaka Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Studio in Kula w/ 1 car carport with stunning views. - Studio in Kula Mala



Beautiful Ocean and Haleakala views, separate driveway, W/D, full updated kitchen, 500sqft plus lanai.



Available for showings after June 10th

Rent: $1700

App fee $30

Security Deposit: $1700



Electric, water, trash, yard service and internet included



No pets



Not HUD approved



PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT



RENTAL PROCESS



1. Visit the neighborhood

Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) youre interested

in.

2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION

download it from our website under the vacancies tab

3. Schedule a showing

If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.

4. Once you have viewed the unit please fill out full application on our website Homemanagersmaui.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5795104)