Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:27 PM

312 Lakau Pl

312 Lakau Place · (808) 205-8410
Location

312 Lakau Place, Kihei, HI 96753
Pülehu Nui Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 98086

2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview.
Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible). Perfect for single or double occupancy.
No smoking of any type, no drugs, no drama, no party, no pets. Landlord lives on premises. Rent $2200 plus 200 Utilities (Electricity, Water, Trash, Tax). We are looking for a longterm tenant.

Showings possible every day, if interested send us a little info (Occupants, Length of lease, Job etc.)
808-205 8410
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98086p
Property Id 98086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Lakau Pl have any available units?
312 Lakau Pl has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Lakau Pl have?
Some of 312 Lakau Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Lakau Pl currently offering any rent specials?
312 Lakau Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Lakau Pl pet-friendly?
No, 312 Lakau Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kihei.
Does 312 Lakau Pl offer parking?
Yes, 312 Lakau Pl does offer parking.
Does 312 Lakau Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Lakau Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Lakau Pl have a pool?
No, 312 Lakau Pl does not have a pool.
Does 312 Lakau Pl have accessible units?
No, 312 Lakau Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Lakau Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Lakau Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Lakau Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Lakau Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
