312 Lakau Pl

2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Oceanview.

Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, large Walk Inn shower, fan in every room, storage room and covered lanai. One parking spot on site (street parking possible). Perfect for single or double occupancy.

No smoking of any type, no drugs, no drama, no party, no pets. Landlord lives on premises. Rent $2200 plus 200 Utilities (Electricity, Water, Trash, Tax). We are looking for a longterm tenant.



Showings possible every day, if interested send us a little info (Occupants, Length of lease, Job etc.)

808-205 8410

