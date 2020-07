Amenities

Newly Renovated 3bd/2ba single family in Kihei w/bonus sunroom - 3bd/2bath Renovated Home in Kihei.



Brand new tile floors, paint and ceiling fans throughout with covered lanai and fenced in yard, 2nd bath located in new shed outside.



Available Mid July for 6 month lease.

Rent: $2600

App fee $30

Security Deposit: $2600



Tenant pays all utilities



No pets



Not HUD approved



PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT



RENTAL PROCESS



1. Visit the neighborhood

Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested

in.

2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION

download it from our website under the vacancies tab

3. Schedule a showing

If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.

4. Once you have viewed the unit please fill out full application on our website Homemanagersmaui.com.



(RLNE5906564)