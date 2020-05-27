57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place

Amenities
Furnished, beautifully landscaped, ground level unit with private front lanai. Quiet, bright and airy corner unit located on the Turtle Bay East golf course with a screened in lanai off the bedroom. Security gate and one designated parking space. There are two AC units, a king bed, pull out sofa bed, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful outdoor lounging area, in unit washer/dryer and two TV's. Enjoy access to the pool, tennis courts and outdoor BBQ area. Walk to the beach and Turtle Bay resort. Small pet may be allowed upon approval and pet deposit. Carefree, Hawaii living at it's finest. Lease extension is possible. Trash, water, sewer and HOA included. Tenant pays Electrical, phone and Cable. 6+ month lease term preferred.