Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:17 PM

57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place

57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place · (833) 808-7653
Location

57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place, Kawela Bay, HI 96731
Koolauloa

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 651 · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 848 sqft

Amenities

Furnished, beautifully landscaped, ground level unit with private front lanai. Quiet, bright and airy corner unit located on the Turtle Bay East golf course with a screened in lanai off the bedroom. Security gate and one designated parking space. There are two AC units, a king bed, pull out sofa bed, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful outdoor lounging area, in unit washer/dryer and two TV's. Enjoy access to the pool, tennis courts and outdoor BBQ area. Walk to the beach and Turtle Bay resort. Small pet may be allowed upon approval and pet deposit. Carefree, Hawaii living at it's finest. Lease extension is possible. Trash, water, sewer and HOA included. Tenant pays Electrical, phone and Cable. 6+ month lease term preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

