/
/
kawela bay
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:13 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Kawela Bay, HI📍
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-068 Eleku Kuilima Place
57-068 Eleku Kuilima Pl, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,800
785 sqft
Part of the Kuilima East Estates community, this RENOVATED golf course view (George Fazio 18th Hole) unit comes with 1 bedroom + loft, 2 bathrooms and offers 785 square feet of space for your enjoyment.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-101 Kuilima drive
57-101 Kuilima Drive, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TURTLE BAY APARTMENT - Property Id: 268200 Aloha, Newly updated condo located at Turtle Bay Kuilima Estates West on the North Shore of Oahu.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-120 Lalo Kuilima Way
57-120 Lalo Kuilima Way, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
Turtle Bay Kuilima Estates - Property Id: 259368 Newly renovated condo located at Turtle Bay Kuilima Estates East on the North Shore of Oahu.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-020 Kuilima Drive
57-020 Kuilima Dr, Kawela Bay, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1538 sqft
Turtle Bay Villas 3 Bedroom - Guests of this Turtle Bay Villa are registered guests of the resort, with full access to all amenities, including the resort’s pools, jacuzzi, water slide, spa, fitness center, business center, private dining,
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-521 Kamehameha Highway
57-521 Kamehameha Highway, Kawela Bay, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2321 sqft
Gorgeous location and meticulously crafted home. Just past Turtle and Kawela bay, this home sits elevated on the oceanfront cliff at Indicators, the first spot where the North Shore waves are visible from the road.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place
57-091 Lalo Kuilima Place, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
848 sqft
Furnished, beautifully landscaped, ground level unit with private front lanai. Quiet, bright and airy corner unit located on the Turtle Bay East golf course with a screened in lanai off the bedroom. Security gate and one designated parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Kawela Bay
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-106 Iliohu Way
61-106 Iliohu Way, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3358 sqft
Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
56-109 Huehu Place
56-109 Huehu Place, Kahuku, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bdm 1 Ba Duplex with 1 parking - Kahuku - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-424 Kawowo Road
59-424 Kawowo Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pupukea Highlands fully furnished home. Private Corner Portion of Large Lot. Cable T.V./ Internet / Water & Electric are included. Yard Service is done by the owner. Sheets, Towels, Kitchenware and a nice deck.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-362 Makana Road
59-362 Makana Road, Pupukea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
Terrific 1600 s.f. Single Family Home in Sunset Hills, Pupukea with Panoramic Ocean and Sunset Views! Although this is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath "Guest Cottage" ...
Results within 10 miles of Kawela Bay
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
55-518 Moana Street
55-518 Moana Street, Laie, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1242 sqft
Just Remodeled in 2019. Nice spacious home with a huge yard, right down from the college. All new Vinyl Plank flooring, new kitchen and cabinets, bathroom vanities, all freshly painted! Vert cool and comfortable. Ready to move in.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
54-136 Puuowaa Street
54-136 Puuowaa Street, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1104 sqft
Video Showing: Video of this property available at https://youtu.be/r0j8_v7YbW4. We have other properties available for viewing on Cen Pac Properties Youtube Channel. Address: 54-136 Puuowaa St.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
55-279 Kamehameha Hwy
55-279 Hawaii Highway 83, Laie, HI
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
Oceanfront Cottage w/Panoramic Views, Yard, & Private Beach Access. Waipuna - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
54-124 Kealalani Pl.
54-124 Kealalani Place, Hauula, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1104 sqft
Hauula-Single Family Home Fully Renovated | 3-bed, 2-bath w/ a large yard available for RENT today! - Escape away today into the scenic views and atmosphere of Oahu's one-of-a-kind North Shore.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-226 Kamehameha Hwy
61-226 Kamehameha Highway, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1080 sqft
North Shore - 2/1 with 2 parking. Across street from the Ocean. Nice Views! - Available Now! Location, location, location! Fantastic property across the street from the ocean.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
66-303 haleiwa rd
66-303 Hale'iwa Road, Haleiwa, HI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
800 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE OCEANFRONT CONDO! If youre looking for a place on the beach you have found it. You can enjoy the beach view from the kitchen, living room, and lanai.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
66-044 Kamehameha Highway
66-044 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Great location in Haleiwa town. Features include; updated kitchen & bath, granite counter tops, stove, fridge, ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans & fenced yard. Carport & washer/dryer hook-ups.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-753 Papailoa Road
61-753 Papailoa Road, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2565 sqft
The perfect beach house for those wanting surf and a good swimming area right out front. This property is relaxed with old-world charm and yet modern day conveniences. It exudes lifestyle living in an unpretentious manner.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kawela Bay area include University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Kapiolani Community College, and Honolulu Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HI
Pearl City, HIWest Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HI