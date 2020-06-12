Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

164 Apartments for rent in Kaneohe, HI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-138-2 Hako St
44-138 Hako St, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1555 sqft
Yacht Club Terrace 4/2 p/f townhouse - YACHT CLUB TERRACE 44-138-2 Hako St Kaneohe, HI 96744 Very nice two story 4 bedroom 2 bath townhouse The floor plan features a master bedroom with full bath on main level and 3 bedrooms/one bath upstairs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
45-175 Lilipuna Rd. #G Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2800, Available now, vacant and easy to see, rent includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts. Unit is furnished with appliances not furniture in photos.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
44-145 Laha Street
44-145 Laha Place, Kaneohe, HI
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1434 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, lanai off living room with garden views , open concept. Nice sized fenced in lanai off upstairs bedroom with storage. One full bathroom upstairs. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs with a lanai off each bedroom. Window A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-036 Aliikane Place
46-036 Aliikane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1048 sqft
Open house on Wed, Feb 12th at 12pm - 3pm. 3 bed, 2bath with 2 parking ( 1-car GARAGE.) 2nd floor, hi-ceiling , spacious living room opening to a Lanai with relaxing view of trees, mountains.
Results within 1 mile of Kaneohe

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
127 Aikahi Loop
127 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
650 sqft
Aikahi Park - 2nd Floor One bedroom One bath apartment with private entry. Large wrap around deck. Full kitchen with lots of cabinets/storage. No pets please. Street parking only. No laundry available. Non smoking unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
423 Ilimano St
423 Ilimano Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
423 Ilimano St Available 06/16/20 Fully furnished home in Kailua. - Photovoltaic keeps the utilities down so you can enjoy the split AC in all bedrooms. Kailua three bedroom, two bath, single level furnished home with covered lanai and fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
936 Mokapu Boulevard - 1
936 Mokapu Boulevard, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
$1,500
250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fully furnished studio with 1 bathroom and walking distance to Kailua beach is now available for rent. The studio is attached to the main house and provides a spacious front yard to enjoy.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
112 Puwa Place
112 Puwa Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1611 sqft
Corner unit, with nice entry lanai. Updated in 2018. 3 bedroom and 2 bath, 2 stories. Lots of storage space. Two assigned uncovered parking stalls close to unit. Guest parking. Close to KMCB, H-3, dining, shopping, bus line, beach and more.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-369 Haiku Road G7 - 1
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 2 bedroom unit has an open floor plan on the entry level with vaulted ceilings, a window seat for enjoying the mountain views and a half bathroom. The kitchen opens to the living room and has an extended counter for bar seating.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
415 Iliwahi Loop
415 Iliwahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
$2,275
500 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished remodeled studio in desirable Kailua. Quiet and spacious location with no neighbors behind with large doors opening up to a lush backyard garden and seated lanai area.
Results within 5 miles of Kaneohe

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
662 North Kainalu Drive
662 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
1856 sqft
Enjoy Kailua living at its best…..This private 3 bedroom 3 bath single family home on a corner lot has a 6 foot Lava Rock wall with 3 wooden door entry points and large brass lights.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1242 Aalapapa Dr
1242 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3362 sqft
3bd/3.5ba Tropical Home w/A/C, Private Yard, & Close to Beach. Hale Nani Lanikai - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
56 South Kalaheo Ave
56 South Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
7500 sqft
Large Private Luxury Home w/Pool, A/C and Ocean Views. Kailua Shores Estate. - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
4 North Kainalu Drive
4 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
A Available 08/01/20 800 sf apartment in SF home in desirable Kalama Track. Beautiful sunset views off the lanai and a short walk to Kailua Beach sunrises. Home is on a large flag lot off the street in a stable, quiet Kama'aina neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1370 Akamai Street Studio
1370 Akamai Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,375
300 sqft
Unit Studio Available 06/15/20 Kailua Spacious Studio - Property Id: 103472 Studio own entrance/New Carpet Available NOW Lease 6 months or 1 year All utilities included Back door with patio and picnic

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
983 Aalapapa Drive, Upper house, Lower unit
983 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Furnished 2/1/1. Just bring your toothbrush! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit fully furnished unit with 1 assigned covered parking (and one guest). Just bring your toothbrush! Unit is on a gated property with 3 other tenants at the end of a street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1002 Koohoo Place, Lower
1002 Koohoo Place, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Two minute walk to the beach! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit with 2 assigned parking. Unit is on a gated property with 3 other tenants at the end of a street. Very private and lushly landscaped.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
138 Kakahiaka Street
138 Kakahiaka Street, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1888 sqft
Pet Friendly Kailua Estates 4 bdrm, 2 bath with pool on large 10,829 s.f. lot - Awesome quiet neighborhood tucked away yet close to the beach! Entertain with pool parties that flow easily to the covered patio and kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
14 Aulike Street
14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1171 sqft
Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kailua
1 Unit Available
1237 Hele Street
1237 Hele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1000 sqft
Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kahaluu
1 Unit Available
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1070 sqft
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A Available 06/14/20 Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1950/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
1 Unit Available
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive, Honolulu, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1978 sqft
3939 Nuuanu Pali Drive #D Available 07/01/20 $4,300 / 4-BR 2.5 Baths / 1,978 sft - Nuuanu, Gated Community-I LANA WAI - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1977 Sq. Footage: 1978 Sq. Ft. Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.
City Guide for Kaneohe, HI

“Steadfast are my thoughts of Kaneohe, with the beauty of my home. / The extremely marvelous cliffs of the Koolau’s surround us; /Very beautiful is my home, Kaneohe! / Very glorious are the Koolau mountains; / The cool waterfalls become highly prized.” (Nathan Oweau, Kane’ohe”)

Upon first arrival, it's obvious how much the locals like it here, which means you probably will too. Kaneohe, Hawaii is a sun-soaked town of around 35,000 people that offers everything you could want from life on a tropical island. If you're the sort of person who uses words like "picturesque", this is the time to throw one or two of them out there. With its palm-lined beaches and rich forests for hiking, Kaneohe has earned a reputation for relaxed living and breathtaking scenery. Surrounding the city are five different state parks and protected areas, guaranteeing residents easy access to pristine forests and marshes. It’s close enough to the booming city Honolulu to make commuting easy, but distant enough to offer peace and quiet. If you want island living without the snakes and malaria of the Caribbean region or the Philippines, Kaneohe may be the place for you. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kaneohe, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kaneohe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

