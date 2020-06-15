All apartments in Kaneohe
Find more places like 44-374 Olina Street #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kaneohe, HI
/
44-374 Olina Street #5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

44-374 Olina Street #5

44-374 Olina Street · (808) 538-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kaneohe
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI 96744
Kaneohe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 44-374 Olina Street #5 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home.

This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool. With windows on both sides of the building the unit stays cool with cross breezes which help keep your energy costs low. Additionally, window air conditioning units in the bedrooms make for very comfortable living all year round.

Yacht Club Knolls is a secret gem in Kaneohe. The complex includes a playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, BBQ area which make entertaining friends or having fun with family easy. Minuets away from the H3 on-ramp the complex is a short drive to downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.

Unit Amenities Included are:
- Ceiling Fans
- Laminate Flooring
- Window Air Conditioning
- Window Coverings
- Smoke Detectors
- Large Courtyard with Storage Closet
- Lanai

Complex Amenities Included are:
- Swimming Pool
- BBQ Area
- Club House
- Playground
- Landscaped Common Areas
- Guest Parking
- Near Public Transportation
- On-site Resident Manager

Appliances Included are:
- Refrigerator
- Dishwasher
- Garbage Disposal
- Glass Cooktop
- Electric Oven
- Full Size Washer & Dryer

Utilities Included are:
- Water
- Sewer
- Trash Removal

Parking:
- 2 Open Parking Stalls #163 & #164

Square Footage: 1,300 sqft

Year Built: 1973

Animal Policy:
- All service animals and emotional support animals are allowed.
- Pets are Subject to Approval based on the following criteria:
--- No cats or dogs under 12 months of age.
--- A picture of the pet must be submitted with the application.
--- An additional monthly fee for each pet will be assessed.
--- Landlord Reserves the right to limit the number of pets

Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 to schedule your appointment today!

For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE5743107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-374 Olina Street #5 have any available units?
44-374 Olina Street #5 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44-374 Olina Street #5 have?
Some of 44-374 Olina Street #5's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44-374 Olina Street #5 currently offering any rent specials?
44-374 Olina Street #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-374 Olina Street #5 pet-friendly?
No, 44-374 Olina Street #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaneohe.
Does 44-374 Olina Street #5 offer parking?
Yes, 44-374 Olina Street #5 does offer parking.
Does 44-374 Olina Street #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44-374 Olina Street #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-374 Olina Street #5 have a pool?
Yes, 44-374 Olina Street #5 has a pool.
Does 44-374 Olina Street #5 have accessible units?
No, 44-374 Olina Street #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 44-374 Olina Street #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44-374 Olina Street #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 44-374 Olina Street #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 44-374 Olina Street #5 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 44-374 Olina Street #5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kaneohe 1 BedroomsKaneohe 2 Bedrooms
Kaneohe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKaneohe Apartments with Balcony
Kaneohe Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HI
Makaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HIAiea, HIPupukea, HI
Halawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity