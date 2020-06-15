44-374 Olina Street #5

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking

Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home.



This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool. With windows on both sides of the building the unit stays cool with cross breezes which help keep your energy costs low. Additionally, window air conditioning units in the bedrooms make for very comfortable living all year round.



Yacht Club Knolls is a secret gem in Kaneohe. The complex includes a playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, BBQ area which make entertaining friends or having fun with family easy. Minuets away from the H3 on-ramp the complex is a short drive to downtown Honolulu, Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.



Unit Amenities Included are:

- Ceiling Fans

- Laminate Flooring

- Window Air Conditioning

- Window Coverings

- Smoke Detectors

- Large Courtyard with Storage Closet

- Lanai



Complex Amenities Included are:

- Swimming Pool

- BBQ Area

- Club House

- Playground

- Landscaped Common Areas

- Guest Parking

- Near Public Transportation

- On-site Resident Manager



Appliances Included are:

- Refrigerator

- Dishwasher

- Garbage Disposal

- Glass Cooktop

- Electric Oven

- Full Size Washer & Dryer



Utilities Included are:

- Water

- Sewer

- Trash Removal



Parking:

- 2 Open Parking Stalls #163 & #164



Square Footage: 1,300 sqft



Year Built: 1973



Animal Policy:

- All service animals and emotional support animals are allowed.

- Pets are Subject to Approval based on the following criteria:

--- No cats or dogs under 12 months of age.

--- A picture of the pet must be submitted with the application.

--- An additional monthly fee for each pet will be assessed.

--- Landlord Reserves the right to limit the number of pets



Easy to Show - Call (808) 538-7368 to schedule your appointment today!



For more pictures or to see our other available units please visit our website at www.GREHawaii.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE5743107)