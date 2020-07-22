Amenities

70 Hoku Puhipaka Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful, Furnished, Single Level 3 BR 2 BA Home in Maui Lani, Kahului - $4,100 per month + Utilities - Beautiful, furnished single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with family room, 1832 square foot home in Na Hoku at Maui Lani. Home features include an open living floor plan layout, high ceilings, a great room consisting of a lovely eat-in kitchen and a lovely dining area, a beautiful formal living room, in-unit washer dryer, master suite with separate master bathroom and walk-in closet, fenced yard for privacy, an attached 2 car garage, solar hot water heater and central air conditioning. Great Central Maui neighborhood within the master planned community, close to shopping, schools, restaurants, stores and wonderful recreational amenities.



Available immediately, $4,100 per month, Rent includes lawn care. Non Smoking, No PETS.



All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND a non-refundable $45 application fee. .



The following criteria must be met in applying: Experian FICO score of 700 or above. All FICO scores below 700 will be declined. No felonies or crimes of a violent or sexual nature and no evictions or outstanding balances for rent.



Please contact our office before applying for the home if you are interested in to verify that it is still available. All application fees are nonrefundable.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.MauiPropertyManager.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



All photos are of the actual property unless noted but are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants.



No properties will be rented 'sight unseen'. We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before committing to the rental agreement lease.



All applications fees are non-refundable.



Rental Terms

• Rent: $4,100

• Application Fee: $45 per adult

• Security Deposit: $4,100

• August 3, 2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4101821)