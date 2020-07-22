All apartments in Kahului
Find more places like 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kahului, HI
/
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

70 Hoku Puhipaka Street

70 Hoku Puhipaka Street · (808) 344-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kahului
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

70 Hoku Puhipaka Street, Kahului, HI 96732
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street · Avail. Aug 3

$4,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful, Furnished, Single Level 3 BR 2 BA Home in Maui Lani, Kahului - $4,100 per month + Utilities - Beautiful, furnished single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with family room, 1832 square foot home in Na Hoku at Maui Lani. Home features include an open living floor plan layout, high ceilings, a great room consisting of a lovely eat-in kitchen and a lovely dining area, a beautiful formal living room, in-unit washer dryer, master suite with separate master bathroom and walk-in closet, fenced yard for privacy, an attached 2 car garage, solar hot water heater and central air conditioning. Great Central Maui neighborhood within the master planned community, close to shopping, schools, restaurants, stores and wonderful recreational amenities.

Available immediately, $4,100 per month, Rent includes lawn care. Non Smoking, No PETS.

All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND a non-refundable $45 application fee. .

The following criteria must be met in applying: Experian FICO score of 700 or above. All FICO scores below 700 will be declined. No felonies or crimes of a violent or sexual nature and no evictions or outstanding balances for rent.

Please contact our office before applying for the home if you are interested in to verify that it is still available. All application fees are nonrefundable.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.MauiPropertyManager.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

All photos are of the actual property unless noted but are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants.

No properties will be rented 'sight unseen'. We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before committing to the rental agreement lease.

All applications fees are non-refundable.

Rental Terms
• Rent: $4,100
• Application Fee: $45 per adult
• Security Deposit: $4,100
• August 3, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4101821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street have any available units?
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street have?
Some of 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Hoku Puhipaka Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahului.
Does 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street offer parking?
Yes, 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street offers parking.
Does 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street have a pool?
No, 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 70 Hoku Puhipaka Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kahului 2 Bedroom ApartmentsKahului 3 Bedroom Apartments
Kahului Apartments with Pools
Kahului Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lahaina, HIKihei, HI
Wailuku, HIMakawao, HI
Napili-Honokowai, HIWailea, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity