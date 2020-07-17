All apartments in Kahului
255 Anamuli Street - 255 Anamuli Street -

255 Anamuli Street · No Longer Available
Location

255 Anamuli Street, Kahului, HI 96732
Wailuku Ahupua`a

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Na Hoku home -
3bd/2ba home in Maui Lani

Available 7/5/20
Rent: $2750
App fee $30
Security Deposit: $2750
Water and trash included
No HUD
No Pets

PLEASE DO NOT WALK ON THE PROPERTY WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT

RENTAL PROCESS

1. Visit the neighborhood
Drive by and check out the neighborhood of the rental(s) you’re interested
in.
2. Fill out a PRE RENTAL APPLICATION
download it from our website under the vacancies tab
3. Schedule a showing
If you are pre approved, we will schedule a showing of the property.

(RLNE5870309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

