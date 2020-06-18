All apartments in Kahaluu-Keauhou
Find more places like 78-261 Manukai Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI
/
78-261 Manukai Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

78-261 Manukai Street

78-261 Manukai Road · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kahaluu-Keauhou
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

78-261 Manukai Road, Kahaluu-Keauhou, HI 96740
Keauhou 1 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 78-261 Manukai Street · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
*New* Oversized condo with A/C in Picturesque Complex! Kanaloa 701 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

Hale Kalena which means “House of rest” in Hawaiian. This  1,700 sq. ft. two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with oceanfront views is the ideal place to experience the beauty of Hawaii.

Beautifully furnished in a tropical theme with air conditioning throughout, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom property comfortably accommodates up to four people. Enjoy cooking a meal in the fully equipped kitchen, which features a breakfast bar with seating for three. Accommodate additional guests with the dining table, which has seating for four. The gorgeous master bedroom is furnished with a king-sized bed and has a private lanai that overlooks the golf course. The spacious master bathroom features dual sinks and vanities. The guest bedroom has a comfortable queen-sized bed and an additional bathroom. Free Wifi is also included.

You’ll love the extensive list of outdoor amenities at Kanaloa. In addition to 1,600 acres of tropical landscaping overlooking Keauhou Bay, this property has golf course views, two resurfaced tennis courts and three sparkling ocean-facing swimming pools for your maximum enjoyment. This condominium is situated on the fairway of the Kona Country Club and just a short walk to the renowned Sam Choy restaurant. Kanaloa has everything you desire for your dream Hawaiian stay.

This condominium is situated on the fairway of the Kona Country Club. It’s a short walk to the renowned Sam Choy restaurant and a 10-minute drive from downtown Kailua-Kona.  About a mile down the shoreline you will find Kahalu’u State Beach Park, famous for its abundance of Hawaiian Sea Turtles.  

People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua-Kona. Kanaloa at Hale Kalena is in proximity to coffee shops and dining, macadamia nut farms, artist communities, and more.

Please note that this property was previously managed by Boundless Hawaii. In the interest of providing our guests with the highest level of service, we have merged with the team at Elite Pacific. Although our excellent past reviews don’t appear online because of the change, we remain committed to giving our guests the ultimate experience, and we feel confident this property will exceed your expectations.

TA-150-470-8608-01
STVR-19-351631

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78-261 Manukai Street have any available units?
78-261 Manukai Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78-261 Manukai Street have?
Some of 78-261 Manukai Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78-261 Manukai Street currently offering any rent specials?
78-261 Manukai Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78-261 Manukai Street pet-friendly?
No, 78-261 Manukai Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kahaluu-Keauhou.
Does 78-261 Manukai Street offer parking?
No, 78-261 Manukai Street does not offer parking.
Does 78-261 Manukai Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78-261 Manukai Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78-261 Manukai Street have a pool?
Yes, 78-261 Manukai Street has a pool.
Does 78-261 Manukai Street have accessible units?
No, 78-261 Manukai Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78-261 Manukai Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78-261 Manukai Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78-261 Manukai Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 78-261 Manukai Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 78-261 Manukai Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kahaluu-Keauhou 2 BedroomsKahaluu-Keauhou 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Kahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with ParkingKahaluu-Keauhou Apartments with Pool
Kahaluu-Keauhou Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Holualoa, HIWaikoloa Village, HI
Kalaoa, HI
Kailua, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity