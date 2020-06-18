78-261 Manukai Street

Amenities

*New* Oversized condo with A/C in Picturesque Complex! Kanaloa 701 - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Hale Kalena which means “House of rest” in Hawaiian. This 1,700 sq. ft. two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with oceanfront views is the ideal place to experience the beauty of Hawaii.



Beautifully furnished in a tropical theme with air conditioning throughout, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom property comfortably accommodates up to four people. Enjoy cooking a meal in the fully equipped kitchen, which features a breakfast bar with seating for three. Accommodate additional guests with the dining table, which has seating for four. The gorgeous master bedroom is furnished with a king-sized bed and has a private lanai that overlooks the golf course. The spacious master bathroom features dual sinks and vanities. The guest bedroom has a comfortable queen-sized bed and an additional bathroom. Free Wifi is also included.



You’ll love the extensive list of outdoor amenities at Kanaloa. In addition to 1,600 acres of tropical landscaping overlooking Keauhou Bay, this property has golf course views, two resurfaced tennis courts and three sparkling ocean-facing swimming pools for your maximum enjoyment. This condominium is situated on the fairway of the Kona Country Club and just a short walk to the renowned Sam Choy restaurant. Kanaloa has everything you desire for your dream Hawaiian stay.



This condominium is situated on the fairway of the Kona Country Club. It’s a short walk to the renowned Sam Choy restaurant and a 10-minute drive from downtown Kailua-Kona. About a mile down the shoreline you will find Kahalu’u State Beach Park, famous for its abundance of Hawaiian Sea Turtles.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua-Kona. Kanaloa at Hale Kalena is in proximity to coffee shops and dining, macadamia nut farms, artist communities, and more.



Please note that this property was previously managed by Boundless Hawaii. In the interest of providing our guests with the highest level of service, we have merged with the team at Elite Pacific. Although our excellent past reviews don’t appear online because of the change, we remain committed to giving our guests the ultimate experience, and we feel confident this property will exceed your expectations.



