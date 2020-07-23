All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:11 AM

52 Kaapuni Drive

52 Kaapuni Drive · (808) 780-2975
Location

52 Kaapuni Drive, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Seasonal rates starting at $8500/month + 14.962% Tax + Utilities + Cleaning. Step back in time to historic Hawaii with this this charming oceanfront cottage directly on Kailua Beach. You are greeted by a large front/back porch truly made for relaxing. As the double doors open to the cottage you walk into a family/dining room with large picture windows that look out into the expansive yard that leads to the sparkling blue water of Kailua Beach. The house has a total of three (3) bedrooms, two (2) bathrooms and can accommodate up to six (6) guests. Centrally located directly in Kailua town, you have access to many desirable shopping options such as Whole Foods, Down to Earth, Target and dining options are plentiful with many local eateries and restaurants. 30-day minimum booking required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Kaapuni Drive have any available units?
52 Kaapuni Drive has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 52 Kaapuni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
52 Kaapuni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Kaapuni Drive pet-friendly?
No, 52 Kaapuni Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 52 Kaapuni Drive offer parking?
Yes, 52 Kaapuni Drive offers parking.
Does 52 Kaapuni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Kaapuni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Kaapuni Drive have a pool?
No, 52 Kaapuni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 52 Kaapuni Drive have accessible units?
No, 52 Kaapuni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Kaapuni Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Kaapuni Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Kaapuni Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Kaapuni Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
