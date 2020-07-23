52 Kaapuni Drive

Amenities

Seasonal rates starting at $8500/month + 14.962% Tax + Utilities + Cleaning. Step back in time to historic Hawaii with this this charming oceanfront cottage directly on Kailua Beach. You are greeted by a large front/back porch truly made for relaxing. As the double doors open to the cottage you walk into a family/dining room with large picture windows that look out into the expansive yard that leads to the sparkling blue water of Kailua Beach. The house has a total of three (3) bedrooms, two (2) bathrooms and can accommodate up to six (6) guests. Centrally located directly in Kailua town, you have access to many desirable shopping options such as Whole Foods, Down to Earth, Target and dining options are plentiful with many local eateries and restaurants. 30-day minimum booking required.