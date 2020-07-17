514 Paulele Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

Refreshed 3/2 Kailua House - Recently refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house has new vinyl plank flooring throughout and ceiling fans in all rooms. The galley style kitchen opens to a separate dining area and spacious living room. The spacious covered patio looks out on a large back yard.



The Enchanted Lake home is less than a mile from shopping and dining in Kailua Town Center and Enchanted Lake Shopping Center, a little over a mile to Kailua Beach Park, 5.5 miles to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and 20 miles to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Easy access to both the Pali Highway and H-3.



Rental is cable and internet ready. Small dogs (under 40 lbs.) allowed with pet deposit (security deposit + $1,000) and no smoking.



We do not accept SECTION 8. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.



If interested, please email or call Stott Property Management at show contact info.



No Cats Allowed



