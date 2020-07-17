All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

514 Paulele Street

514 Paulele Street · (808) 254-5558
Location

514 Paulele Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 514 Paulele Street · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
Refreshed 3/2 Kailua House - Recently refreshed 3 bedroom, 2 bath, house has new vinyl plank flooring throughout and ceiling fans in all rooms. The galley style kitchen opens to a separate dining area and spacious living room. The spacious covered patio looks out on a large back yard.

The Enchanted Lake home is less than a mile from shopping and dining in Kailua Town Center and Enchanted Lake Shopping Center, a little over a mile to Kailua Beach Park, 5.5 miles to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and 20 miles to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Easy access to both the Pali Highway and H-3.

Rental is cable and internet ready. Small dogs (under 40 lbs.) allowed with pet deposit (security deposit + $1,000) and no smoking.

We do not accept SECTION 8. All prospective tenants above the age of 18 must fill out an application. Credit check required.

If interested, please email or call Stott Property Management at show contact info.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5858295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Paulele Street have any available units?
514 Paulele Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 Paulele Street have?
Some of 514 Paulele Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Paulele Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 Paulele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Paulele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Paulele Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 Paulele Street offer parking?
No, 514 Paulele Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 Paulele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Paulele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Paulele Street have a pool?
No, 514 Paulele Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 Paulele Street have accessible units?
No, 514 Paulele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Paulele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Paulele Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Paulele Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Paulele Street does not have units with air conditioning.
