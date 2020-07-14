322 Aoloa Street #801

Amenities
Renovated 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 PKG Ocean view condo in Kailua - Renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium in Kailua with ocean view. Unit has two reserved parking stalls and Washer/Dryer in the unit. Windward Passage amenity includes swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, gym/racquetball courts (with AC!). This condo is very secured bldg. with 24-hour security and on-site manager. Close to MCBH, schools, shopping and dining. Picture shows carpet but all carpet area is upgraded to vinyl floor less than a year ago. Please contact us to view the unit.
$3400 per month, with $3400 Security Deposit. Rent includes water/sewer, trash, basic cable. Tenant is responsible for other utilities. $25 application fee.
Available July 10.
No Smoking, a small dog is negotiable upon approval and deposit.
*Condo AOAO has restrictions for pets.
Windward Isle Properties, Inc. RB-16177
436 Uluniu Street Suite A Kailua, HI 96734
Office: (808)261-1530
http://www.windwardisleproperties.net/
(RLNE4335199)