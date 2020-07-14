322 Aoloa Street #801

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Renovated 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 PKG Ocean view condo in Kailua - Renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium in Kailua with ocean view. Unit has two reserved parking stalls and Washer/Dryer in the unit. Windward Passage amenity includes swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, gym/racquetball courts (with AC!). This condo is very secured bldg. with 24-hour security and on-site manager. Close to MCBH, schools, shopping and dining. Picture shows carpet but all carpet area is upgraded to vinyl floor less than a year ago. Please contact us to view the unit.



$3400 per month, with $3400 Security Deposit. Rent includes water/sewer, trash, basic cable. Tenant is responsible for other utilities. $25 application fee.



Available July 10.



No Smoking, a small dog is negotiable upon approval and deposit.

*Condo AOAO has restrictions for pets.



Windward Isle Properties, Inc. RB-16177

436 Uluniu Street Suite A Kailua, HI 96734

Office: (808)261-1530

http://www.windwardisleproperties.net/



(RLNE4335199)