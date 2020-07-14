All apartments in Honolulu County
322 Aoloa Street #801
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

322 Aoloa Street #801

322 Aoloa Street · (808) 261-1530
Location

322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 322 Aoloa Street #801 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Renovated 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 PKG Ocean view condo in Kailua - Renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium in Kailua with ocean view. Unit has two reserved parking stalls and Washer/Dryer in the unit. Windward Passage amenity includes swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts, gym/racquetball courts (with AC!). This condo is very secured bldg. with 24-hour security and on-site manager. Close to MCBH, schools, shopping and dining. Picture shows carpet but all carpet area is upgraded to vinyl floor less than a year ago. Please contact us to view the unit.

$3400 per month, with $3400 Security Deposit. Rent includes water/sewer, trash, basic cable. Tenant is responsible for other utilities. $25 application fee.

Available July 10.

No Smoking, a small dog is negotiable upon approval and deposit.
*Condo AOAO has restrictions for pets.

Windward Isle Properties, Inc. RB-16177
436 Uluniu Street Suite A Kailua, HI 96734
Office: (808)261-1530
http://www.windwardisleproperties.net/

(RLNE4335199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Aoloa Street #801 have any available units?
322 Aoloa Street #801 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 322 Aoloa Street #801 have?
Some of 322 Aoloa Street #801's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Aoloa Street #801 currently offering any rent specials?
322 Aoloa Street #801 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Aoloa Street #801 pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Aoloa Street #801 is pet friendly.
Does 322 Aoloa Street #801 offer parking?
Yes, 322 Aoloa Street #801 offers parking.
Does 322 Aoloa Street #801 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 Aoloa Street #801 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Aoloa Street #801 have a pool?
Yes, 322 Aoloa Street #801 has a pool.
Does 322 Aoloa Street #801 have accessible units?
No, 322 Aoloa Street #801 does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Aoloa Street #801 have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Aoloa Street #801 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Aoloa Street #801 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Aoloa Street #801 has units with air conditioning.
